Smart Worker Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Overview:

A Smart Worker solution is used by organizations to improve employee safety at the workplace and improve work productivity and training. This solution is mostly used by companies in the mining, oil and gas, and firefighting sectors, where the life of the workers is at risk.

This report analyses the current status of the global Smart Worker market, outlines the key players and the bases for segmentation, and studies the market’s future trends during 2018-2025, using the 2013-2017 period as a historical base.

The global Smart Worker market is estimated to reach USD 4.40 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.62 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 18.69% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global Smart Worker market include the following:

Honeywell (US)

DAQRI (US)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Accenture (Republic of Ireland)

Vandrico (Canada)

Intellinium (France)

Avnet (US)

3M (US)

Oracle (US)

Zebra Technologies (US)

Parsable (US)

Rice Electronics (US)

Softweb Solutions (US)

Recon Instruments (Canada)

Wearable Technologies Limited (UK)

Corvex Connected Safety (US)

ProGlove (Germany)

Smart Track (Italy)

Solution Analysts (India)

Segmentation:

The global Smart Worker market can be segmented based on type of offering, technology, application, and geographical region.

According to the type of offering, the global Smart Worker market can be categorised into hardware, software, and services. Of these, it is predicted that the hardware segment will occupy the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, Smart Workers include the following:

Bluetooth/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Wi-Fi

Zigbee

Cellular

Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN)

NBIoT

LoRaWAN

SIGFOX

Wireless Field Area Network (WFAN)

WirelessHART

ISA100

Smart Workers are used across sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, construction, power and utilities, agriculture, and firefighting among others. Among all industries, market experts predict that the Smart Worker market for the oil and gas industry will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the demand for this solution is growing in the oil and gas sectors to improve the health and safety of workers in hazardous environments.

