Smart Syringes Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Smart Syringes Industry

Market Data & Segmentation

The market is divided as product, applications, end-users and geography. The market segmentation is based upon active safety syringe, passive safety syringe and auto-disable syringe. Depending upon the applications the market is divided into drug delivery, vaccination and blood sample collection. Segmentation on the basis of end-users includes hospitals and clinics, physicians, diabetes patients, psychiatrists and others. The market is divided on the basis of geography which includes North America, Europe, APAC and RoW.

As per Wise Guy Report, The Smart syringes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2018-2023, owing to the increasing number of diseases and infections transmitted due to improper and unsafe injection practices.

Global & Regional Market Trends

Injection procedures and shipping norms for health care are not uniform worldwide. Different healthcare organizations have heavily advocated the use of disposable syringes across distinct nations; however, the LMIC (Low and Middle-Income Countries) does not properly implement adherence to patient safety rules.

APAC is the fastest-growing market with increasing healthcare expenditure and government initiatives to prevent unsafe injection practices along with preventing blood-borne transmissions. Moreover, efforts by WHO and various governments together are also boosting the market growth. During the forecast period, China is anticipated to develop at the largest Asia-Pacific level.

