mycloud Hospitality Platform to Exhibit at ITB Asia 2019, as Excitement for the Event Ramps Up

mycloud hospitality platform has just announced its intention to exhibit at ITB Asia show, as the team prepares to connect with the expected 11K professionals.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDON, October 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITB Asia has long been the go-to event for travel professionals with a stake in the eastern world. The 2019 event will take place from 16-18 October and the team behind the innovative mycloud hospitality platform will be present en masse at Hall F’s stand B31.

The 12th ITB Asia will take place at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands. The event is hailed as becoming the primary event for the Asia Pacific travel industry, with more than 11,000 delegates from 127 countries attending in 2018, including over 1,000 pre-qualified buyers.

mycloud’s complete cloud hotel management software solution is the ideal technology for meeting contemporary hospitality business challenges, and so a perfect fit for exhibiting at ITB Asia. The multi-award-winning, multi-faceted system allows hoteliers to run their businesses more efficiently, whether they are small, boutique hotels or big chains that span multiple countries.

Hospitality industry solutions firm Prologic First is the brains behind the mycloud PMS, mycloud CRS, mycloud POS and mycloud back office. Each component serves a critical business need that allows hoteliers to run their establishments with greater cost-effectiveness.

The intuitive design and advanced features of the mycloud PMS hospitality software can be up and running in just four hours, meaning that the disruption to busy businesses is absolutely minimal.

Once in place, mycloud provides a huge range of functions designed to increase efficiencies and enhance decision-making processes through intuitive automation. The tiered pricing system means that hospitality businesses can implement precisely the elements that they need. Overall, the cloud-based system covers everything from complete hotel operations to back of house services.

mycloud offers a host of advanced features for chain hotels. It has a CRS that not only allows access to the inventories and rates of all properties but at the same time also provides complete operational property timelines on a single screen. The enhanced central guest history now provides a 360-degree view of all guest experiences and loyalty, so that hoteliers can better understand their guests, social sentiments and deliver tailormade offers and promotions in response to individual preferences.

Furthermore, the improved travel agent and corporate modules allow chains to have one single profile that can have multiple property contracts, showing a collective business forecast. The system also automates distribution to OTAs, meaning that working with Booking.com, Expedia, Late Rooms and others is just a click of a button.

The PMS functionality includes an integrated channel manager, powerful mobile web booking engine, front desk operations, and housekeeping management tools. The e-POS, meanwhile, covers food and beverage sales for in-house restaurants and cafés, as well as shops, spas and any other point-of-sale contributors. Then there are the back-office systems, which include everything from central purchasing and inventory, central accounts receivable and payable, consolidated reporting and food and beverage costing.

Prologic First Vice President – Cloud Solutions, Deepak Chauhan, comments,

“We are delighted to be exhibiting at ITB Asia this year, giving thousands of delegates the opportunity to experience the benefits of our fully automated, SaaS-based hospitality management solution in person. mycloud is highly configurable and customizable so that businesses of all sizes can adapt it to their needs. We look forward to demonstrating this valuable hospitality management solution to those attending ITB Asia.”

mycloud is a single hospitality solution platform that not only offers advanced features but is also immensely flexible. It delivers chain-wide control while centralizing multiple operations in order to increase staffing efficiencies. Data consolidation allows for faster, more strategic decision making, while smart metrics deliver the ultimate control for managers over the business’ finances. Quick to implement and easy to use, mycloud can handle multi-currency transactions and allow hoteliers to glean intelligence on their competitors’ rates.

mycloud is available to hospitality businesses in Canada, UK, USA, UAE, Philippines, Thailand, India, and Singapore. Those interested in finding out more are invited to visit the mycloud team at stand B31 in Hall F of ITB Asia between 16 and 18 October 2019.

Visit www.mycloudhospitality.com or email info@mycloudhospitality.com for further details of the multi-award-winning mycloud hospitality platform.



