Bridgestone Holds 10th Annual Bridgestone Group Global TQM Conference
TOKYO (October 3, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation today announced that it held the 10th Bridgestone Group Global Total Quality Management (TQM) Conference on September 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee in the United States. First held in 2010,*1 this annual conference serves as a forum for sharing examples of outstanding and innovative improvement activities from globally across the Bridgestone Group. By creating a truly global event to showcase superior initiatives, this conference helps foster mutual growth, cultivate Groupwide quality awareness, and elevate the level of TQM activities across the Group to enable it to create more value for customers.
The 2019 conference commemorated the 50th anniversary of Bridgestone defining its mission of "Serving Society with Superior Quality" and receiving the Deming Application Prize, which is presented to companies exhibiting excellence in overall quality management. As such, this conference marked the first of a new 50-year chapter. A total of 270 Group members gathered from across the globe for this conference, where 16 improvement activities selected from operating sites were presented. Four superior activities were presented with TQM Awards, while three received Impression Awards. In addition, three Grand Prize recipients were selected from among the four TQM Award winners.
|Award
|Operating Site
|TQM Award
|Grand Prize
|Bridgestone Corporation Saga Plant (Japan), Bridgestone Metalpha U.S.A., INC (United States)
|Bridgestone Corporation Tosu Plant (Japan)
|Bridgestone Europe NV/SA (Belgium)
|P.T. Bridgestone Tire Indonesia Bekasi Plant (Indonesia)
|Impression Award
|Thai Bridgestone Logistics Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
|Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations Latin America (United States)
|Bridgestone Corporation Shimonoseki Plant (Japan)
- These conferences began in 1963 as a domestic improvement initiative, as the predecessor of the Bridgestone Group Global TQM Conference.
About Bridgestone Corporation: Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world’s largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.