Bridgestone Holds 10th Annual Bridgestone Group Global TQM Conference

TOKYO (October 3, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation today announced that it held the 10th Bridgestone Group Global Total Quality Management (TQM) Conference on September 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee in the United States. First held in 2010,*1 this annual conference serves as a forum for sharing examples of outstanding and innovative improvement activities from globally across the Bridgestone Group. By creating a truly global event to showcase superior initiatives, this conference helps foster mutual growth, cultivate Groupwide quality awareness, and elevate the level of TQM activities across the Group to enable it to create more value for customers.

The 2019 conference commemorated the 50th anniversary of Bridgestone defining its mission of "Serving Society with Superior Quality" and receiving the Deming Application Prize, which is presented to companies exhibiting excellence in overall quality management. As such, this conference marked the first of a new 50-year chapter. A total of 270 Group members gathered from across the globe for this conference, where 16 improvement activities selected from operating sites were presented. Four superior activities were presented with TQM Awards, while three received Impression Awards. In addition, three Grand Prize recipients were selected from among the four TQM Award winners.

Award Operating Site TQM Award Grand Prize Bridgestone Corporation Saga Plant (Japan), Bridgestone Metalpha U.S.A., INC (United States) Bridgestone Corporation Tosu Plant (Japan) Bridgestone Europe NV/SA (Belgium) P.T. Bridgestone Tire Indonesia Bekasi Plant (Indonesia) Impression Award Thai Bridgestone Logistics Co., Ltd. (Thailand) Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations Latin America (United States) Bridgestone Corporation Shimonoseki Plant (Japan)

10th Bridgestone Group Global TQM Conference