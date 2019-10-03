Pneumatic Equipment 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Pneumatic equipment are widely used in the world, especially in the automotive industry. Their high effectiveness coupled with a high reliability and durability have made them very popular in industries. The design of pneumatic systems is relatively simple and they can be easily adapted to function in harsh environments. The operations performed by pneumatic systems are environment friendly as they do not release pollutants into the air. They are also economical compared to other systems. As they are durable, the cost of repair is negligible compared to other systems.

A system that uses compressed air to transmit and control energy is called a pneumatic system. A pneumatic system can be connected to pneumatic equipment using hoses. A compressor is used to compress the air from the atmospheric pressure to the pressure required. The mechanical energy received from motors and engines is converted into the potential energy that is present in compressed air. It also helps by supplying the various components with the compressed air. This is transported with the help of pipes through cylinders. A lubricator and filter along with a pressure regulator is also attached.



The report describes the scope of pneumatic equipment, market overview, market opportunities, market driving forces and the market risks. Furthermore the sales, revenue along with the global market share and the competitive situation of top manufacturers are analyzed. At the regional level, the sales, revenue, and growth are broken down from the year 2014 to the year 2019. The sales are also segmented by type and application with the market share and growth rate shown for the years 2014-2019. The market forecast with respect to regions, type and application are done from 2019-2024.

Key Players:

Festo

Smc

Metabo

Silvent

Exair

Hazet

Parker

Bahco

Guardair

Jwl

Kitz Micro Filter

Cejn

Coilhose

Sata

Prevost

Aventics

Ningbo Pneumission

Airtx

Segmentation

An air blow gun has a nozzle that is installed at the end of the compressed gas line. The global pneumatic equipment market is split into various segments depending on the type of nozzle that is used and the applications that they are used for.

Market split based on type:

Straight nozzle: The nozzle is shaped linearly and is fitted on the end of the line.

Angled nozzle: The nozzle is not straight and is angled at a certain angle.

Market split based on application: Depending on the industry in which the system is used it can be split as follows

Industrial Machinery

Electronics

Automotive

Others

Regional overview

The pneumatic equipment market segment by regions covers the main regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa. In the coming years there is expected to be an increased demand for air guns in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market towards more advanced Air Guns. The increase of industrial machinery expenditure, more-intense competition, launches of new products, increased spending on the automotive industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology and the increasing adoption of air guns will drive growth in the United States and Europe. In 2016, North American market accounted for 28.01% shares in the overall market in terms of sales.

Industry news

A key development in the emergence of the Industrial Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 is the burgeoning use of sensors throughout automation systems which include pneumatic components. The various sensors used have become easier to use, and are smaller and weigh less than before. They can be used in a variety of pneumatic equipment which measure temperature, valve response rates and many other functions.

Table Of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

