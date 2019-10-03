Bavarian Nordic Completes Enrollment of Phase 2 Trial in Chordoma Patients

/EIN News/ -- COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 3, 2019 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today the completion of enrollment of the Phase 2 trial investigating the novel targeted cancer immunotherapy candidate BN-Brachyury, in the treatment of advanced chordoma.

The proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial was designed to determine if the combination of BN-Brachyury and radiation therapy, the current standard of care, results in a clinically meaningful objective response rate (ORR), measured as a percentage of patients with a minimum decrease in tumor size within 12 months of radiation therapy. This is a timeframe during which historical controls show an ORR of less than 5% with radiation alone.

A total of 29 patients have been enrolled, 19 of which were enrolled in the second stage of the trial, which was opened in June 2019 after the confirmation of a partial response in one of the patients recruited in the first stage. The overall goal of the study is to achieve 4 patients with objective responses, corresponding to an ORR of ~14% for all patients enrolled. All patients continue to be treated and evaluated for responses, and final results from the study are anticipated within the next 12 months.

“With strong support from the chordoma community, we have been able to rapidly advance the recruitment, and we are thankful for the commitment from patients and doctors to engage into the study,” said Paul Chaplin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic. “Chordoma patients are faced with very limited treatment options and we hope to demonstrate, that a targeted immunotherapy can improve the outcome for these patients and provide hope for a better life with cancer.”

About chordoma

Chordoma is a rare cancer that universally overexpresses brachyury and occurs in the base of the skull and spine. There are approximately 1,000 new cases of chordoma diagnosed in the U.S. and E.U. annually, and 10,000 people living with the disease. Current treatments have resulted in limited success against chordoma, with a historical objective response rate of less than 5% with radiation alone.

About BN-Brachyury

Bavarian Nordic’s novel immuno-oncology candidate, BN-Brachyury, targets a key prognostic indicator of several common (e.g. colorectal, prostate, small cell lung, and triple negative breast cancer) and rare or orphan (e.g. chordoma, thyroid, neuroendocrine) cancers. Brachyury is a transcription factor that is believed to play a prominent role the metastasis and progression of tumors. Expression of brachyury is highly correlated with metastatic disease, poor overall survival, multi-drug resistance, and decreased survival rates. BN-Brachyury utilizes a prime-boost vaccination regimen that has been optimized to include the gene for brachyury and other molecules known to increase immune activation. Patients will receive a primer of MVA-BN Brachyury followed by booster doses of the recombinant fowlpox virus. A previous phase 1 trial demonstrated that MVA-BN-Brachyury could safely target brachyury and induce brachyury-specific T-cell immune responses.

BN-Brachyury has received orphan drug status from the FDA.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapies against infectious diseases and cancer. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates intended to unlock the power of the immune system to improve public health with a focus on high unmet medical needs. In addition to our long-standing collaboration with the U.S. government on the development and supply of medical countermeasures, including the only FDA-approved, non-replicating smallpox vaccine, our infectious disease pipeline comprises a proprietary RSV program as well as vaccine candidates for Ebola, HPV, HBV and HIV, which are developed through a strategic partnership with Janssen. Additionally, we have developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, designed to alter the disease course by eliciting a robust and broad anti-cancer immune response while maintaining a favorable benefit-risk profile. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com or follow us on Twitter @bavariannordic .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts

Rolf Sass Sørensen

Vice President Investor Relations (EU)

Tel: +45 61 77 47 43

Graham Morrell

Paddock Circle Advisors (US)

graham@paddockcircle.com

Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Press Release

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.