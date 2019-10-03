Wind Turbine Monitoring Systems Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth Analysis & Forecast-2025

Wise.Guy.

The rapid growth in the use of wind turbine monitoring systems has been driven by two major factors. When the warranty of the turbines expires, the true operating costs, as well as the maintenance costs of wind farms, are realized by owners. If a component failure occurs in a turbine, maintenance costs skyrocket. To fight these sudden and sometimes surprising faults operators and owners use condition monitoring systems. These are used to detect faults and prevent them from causing secondary damage.

The wind industry is recognizing the use of wind turbine monitoring systems more and more in recent years. Wind turbines are mechanical devices that convert the kinetic energy that wind possesses into electrical energy. They consist of a propeller that is rotated by the wind blowing against it. This turns the metallic coil inside the turbines that generate electricity. Aerodynamic modeling determines the optimal tower height, number of blades and the blade shape required to exploit the wind energy existing at a particular location. When the wind blows with sufficient force the blades attached to the windmill rotate in order to harness the wind energy and convert it to electrical energy.



This report on the global wind turbine monitoring systems market studies the market status and forecasts the values while categorizing the market size by region, application, type, and manufacturers. It analyzes and studies the capacity of the monitoring systems along with the development plans, market share, value, and the production from the years 2013 to 2017 while forecasting the same from the year 2018 to the year 2025. It focuses on key wind turbine monitoring systems manufacturers and studies their capacity, development plans, market share, and their value.

Key Players:

National Instruments

Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH

General Electric

Romax Technology

Strainstall

SKF

Siemens

Advantech

Alleantia

Allianz

American Superconductor

Ammonit Measurement

Electrotek Concepts

Greenbyte

Market segmentation

The market segmentation for the global wind turbine monitoring systems can be segmented on the basis of the type of monitoring system used as well as the various applications that monitoring systems can be used for.

Market split on the basis of type:

Vibration monitoring systems: A set of tools that is used to measure either one or many parameters to check the functioning of the system.

Automated Oil-particulate Systems: It is a fully automatic measurement system for lubricating and hydraulic oils.

Acoustic Monitors: They are used to measure sounds.

Market split on the basis of application: Depending on the location of the wind farm

Land Wind Power

Offshore Wind Power

Regional overview

Geographically, the growth opportunities, market share, consumption, value, production, product capacity, and the top consumers and producers are focused on in key regions around the world which includes India, Southeast Asia, Japan, China, Europe, and North America among others. Furthermore, key global manufacturers are focused on and the market competition landscape is analyzed and described. A SWOT analysis is carried out as well. The global wind turbine monitoring systems market is forecast on the basis of region, application, and type. The global and key regions along with their risks, restraints, challenges, opportunities and the market potential are analyzed in detail.

Industry news

The software company Ping Services is going to install fifty five monitoring devices at a project in Victoria, Australia. They use internet-of-things technology, machine learning, and acoustic analysis to detect damage to wind turbine blades. An algorithm is used by the monitors to track the acoustic signature of the blades and to rate their condition.

