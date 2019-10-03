Global Glycerine Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Glycerine has numerous benefits associated with the skin. The best thing about glycerine-based products is that they can be used on all skin types including oily skin. Glycerine is used to treat adverse skin conditions such as acne, wrinkles, fine lines, and other skin infections. Glycerine soaps are considered best as they hydrate the skin and add moisture into it. Glycerin-based products like lotions, gels, and soaps act as an emollient, making skin soft, moist, bright, and supple. Skincare products composed using glycerin help prevent dry skin and ageing issues.

Glycerine can also be mixed with natural rosewater and aloe vera gel to make an organic toner spray to refresh dry skin. Enterprises operating in skincare and cosmetic industry have acknowledged the benefits of glycerin and are actively researching to manufacture skincare products that have glycerin as a base ingredient. One of the major factors driving market growth is the robust demand for glycerin from the pharmaceutical vertical. In the pharmaceutical vertical, glycerine is utilized as a sweetener in lozenges and syrups. It is also used as an excipient in eyewash solutions. However, the high availability of alternatives is expected to impede the market growth.

Antifreeze and de-icing applications of glycerine as an alternative for ethylene and propylene glycols are anticipated to offer growth opportunity for the market in the future. A large amount of glycerin is used in ear drops, lotions for topical uses, and as an expectorant in gel capsules, which further enhances the demand for the product in the pharmaceutical industry. Glycerine is utilized as an ophthalmic and hyperosmotic agent. It is added in eye drops that are used to treat glaucoma. Inhalation of glycerin can cause toxicity owing to its low volatility. Long ingestion may lead to increased sugar and fat levels in the blood.

Segmentation

The global glycerine market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, crucial end-user applications, leading market players, and regional markets.

Based on the product types, the glycerin market can be segmented into-

Crude

Refined

Based on the major applications areas, the global glycerine market can be segmented into-

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Tobacco

Polyurethane

Alkyd Resins

Food

Increasing utilization of glycerine in personal care and cosmetics industry verticals is expected to drive the market. However, considering all the above-mentioned applications, it can be concluded that the pharmaceutical industry dominates the global glycerine market. Developments in the pharmaceutical industry, improvement in R&D activities, and high-level product innovation is expected to support the glycerine market growth.

Regional Overview

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Central, and South America, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions contributing to the development of the glycerine market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register considerable growth in the glycerine market. Personal care & cosmetics is one of the fastest evolving verticals in the region, covering a broad variety of industries, such as skincare, haircare, makeup, personal hygiene, and fragrances. The constantly growing food and cosmetics industries in China are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth. The rising use of soaps and detergents have led to the development of the soap manufacturing industry, which is further improving the demand for glycerin in the region.

Industry News

The leading herbal cosmetics industries have acknowledged the benefits of glycerine. Recently, Kama Ayurveda, an Indian personal care product brand has launched its lip and skincare product range, with glycerine as a primary ingredient. The brand is also providing consumers with free product trials so that people can test these products. The brand is actively focusing on product innovation in order to launch a new range of glycerine based skincare products.

