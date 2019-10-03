YouHodler Becomes First to Offer Loans in Bitcoin (BTC) Using 12 + Cryptocurrencies as Collateral

FinTech platform YouHodler becomes the first crypto-fiat platform to offer instant loans in BTC backed by altcoins.

EUROPE, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- YouHodler , a financial technology platform that is pioneering crypto-fiat financial services, today announced that it is expanding its suite of features with the launch of a Bitcoin (BTC) loan offering tied against 12+ cryptocurrencies as collateral. With this release, they are the first company to have such a feature.This new BTC loan offering will bridge the gap of conventional crypto-backed loans in fiat with digital assets and enable access to customers and new clients who are looking to expand their crypto portfolio while simultaneously benefit from YouHodler’s large suite of lending, converting and trading features.“Through our secure and advanced technology that powers our platform, users can choose from over twelve cryptocurrencies as collateral in exchange for an instant loan in Bitcoin (BTC). Our community has requested BTC loans to be used as one more crypto-trading tool on the platform. With the stability of altcoins on the decline, getting loans in BTC is a great way to hedge altcoin assets by using them as collateral. That way, users can get more BTC in their portfolio (and benefit from its growth) without having to sell or exchange their altcoin assets.” said Ilya Volkov, YouHodler CEO.The platform offers loan to value (LTV) ratios up to 90%, as the most attractive offer, with competitive interest rates in line with industry standards and fewer fees than groups like Nexo, Celsius Network, SALT Lending, and BlockFi. Loans are available from $100 to $30,000 with customizable offers available upon request.“We are excited to welcome the first crypto loan offering to YouHodler in the form of BTC. We’re not afraid to implement new features that our competitors have not done yet and we have our creative community to thank for it. We are in a great position now to continue expanding into more, high-quality financial services and help usher in the next generation of crypto-fiat market solutions demanded by our users and the community on the whole.”About YouHodlerYouHodler is a FinTech platform focused on crypto-backed lending with fiat (USD and EUR) and stablecoin credit lines, crypto/fiat and crypto/crypto conversions and crypto savings accounts . YouHodler supports Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Stellar Lumens (XLM), Ripple (XRP), DASH, Augur (REP) and other popular cryptocurrencies and tokens.The company has its offices in the EU (Limassol, Republic of Cyprus) and Switzerland (Lausanne).Note to editors: Key terms of the crypto-backed BTC loanCollateral accepted: Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Stellar Lumens (XLM), Ripple (XRP), DASH, Augur (REP), Bitcoin SV (BSV). Dash (DASH), EOS (EOS), Basic Attention Token (BAT),Minimum loan amount: USD 100 (in BTC equivalent)Interest Rates: From 7% based on the duration of the loanCrypto Loan to Value (LTV) Ratio: LTVs up to 90%.



