RONG SHING NY Trading Inc. of Brooklyn, NY, is recalling its 6-ounce packages of GLAM DAY NOUGAT CANDY because they may contain undeclared milk and egg allergens. Consumers who are allergic to milk and/ or eggs may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

GLAM DAY NOUGAT CANDY was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. The product comes in a 6-ounce plastic package with “BEST BEFORE 10/15/2020” printed on the sticker. The product UPC code is 6950296804834.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date. The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of undeclared milk and eggs in the product.

Consumers who have purchased the GLAM DAY NOUGAT CANDY are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-718-308-1177.