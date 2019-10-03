Van der Valk Hotel Nijmegen-Lent Awarded Green Globe Gold Certification

Van der Valk Hotel Nijmegen-Lent

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Van der Valk Hotel Nijmegen-Lent is a contemporary modern hotel that offers superb accommodation for individuals and families. With 12 multi purpose-built meeting rooms and excellent accessibility the hotel is the perfect location for organising both business and leisure events.Green Globe recently awarded Gold status to Van der Valk Hotel Nijmegen-Lent in acknowledgement of five consecutive years of certification.Van der Valk Hotel Nijmegen-Lent’s commitment to sustainability best practices is wide ranging.Advanced Green TechnologyThe latest innovative green technology has been incorporated within the building to heat water and maintain warmth whilst reducing energy usage. Advanced technology includes Kitchen Air Technology (KAT), the Interclima Ocean Tech OCT 500 heat pump and the TT68 Heat Pump. In addition, the hotel has a smart system that controls a heat/cooling storage system (WKO) and gas heating system enabling stored energy to be fed back to the electricity network to offset peak loads from households and businesses in Nijmegen Noord.Ecological InitiativesSeveral ecological initiatives have been established within the hotel grounds including insect and bee hotels, and nesting boxes for Swifts. To encourage biodiversity in the region, restaurant chefs prefer sourcing local, seasonal and where possible organic produce. This year, due to a long warm Spring there was an abundance of blooming flowers with nectar and guests were treated to fresh pure honeycomb at breakfast and at the buffet.Communications StrategyThis year, a new communications strategy was introduced to eliminate the use of printed materials. SuitePads in hotel rooms saw the digitization of Guest Directories and allows green options such as the reusable linen program to be easily promoted to visitors. To raise awareness about sustainability initiatives amongst employees and guests, the hotel has its own dedicated sustainability blog that is featured on Thursdays on social media platforms.For further information please see www.valknijmegen.nl About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com



