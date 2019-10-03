There were 571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,612 in the last 365 days.

Eldorado Gold Announces Q3 2019 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) will release its Q3 2019 Financial and Operational Results after market closes on Thursday, October 31, 2019 and will host a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:30am ET (8:30am PT). The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold’s website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold20191101.html.

Conference Call Details
                         Replay (available until Dec. 6, 2019)
             
Date:
Time:
Dial in:
Toll free:
     November 1, 2019
8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET)
+1 604 638 5340
1 800 319 4610
   Vancouver:
Toll Free:
Access code:
     +1 604 638 9010
1 800 319 6413
3612
             

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, Serbia, and Brazil.  The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities.  Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contacts

Investor Relations
Peter Lekich, Manager Investor Relations
604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166   peter.lekich@eldoradogold.com

Media
Louise Burgess, Director Communications & Government Relations
604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166   louise.burgess@eldoradogold.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.