MOBILE EDGE RAISES BREAST CANCER AWARENESS THROUGH SALES OF ITS CARING CASE COLLECTION

In recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is marked in the United States and many other countries around the globe to boost awareness of the disease and the importance of early detection, Mobile Edge is joining numerous other individuals and organizations around the globe to show support for survivors of the disease and to help spread knowledge of how to prevent it.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation estimates that one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. Some 62% of breast cancer cases are diagnosed at a localized stage, for which the 5-year survival rate is 99%. With greater awareness, the hope is that rate of early diagnosis will increase.

“Here at Mobile Edge, we feel it is our social responsibility to give back to those in need, and that includes the fight against breast cancer,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “To that end, we donate 10% of the retail selling price of each case in our Caring Case Collection directly to nationally-recognized breast cancer charities and foundations. To date, this has helped us to raise and donate more than $400,000.”

The Caring Case Collection

Each protective case in the Caring Case Collection features stylish fittings, self-healing zippers, and Mobile Edge’s lifetime warranty with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.

Featured cases include . . .

With its all-pink full grain leather exterior, the Pink Leather Laptop Tote grabs attention for its style and flair while also providing superior computer protection and plenty of room for personal accessories. It’s perfect for laptops with screens up to 15.4 inches and it comes with a removable computer section for added functionality.

For those who prefer the faux-suede look, Mobile Edge’s gorgeous Pink Faux-Suede Tote radiates style. It fits laptops and MacBook Pros with 15-inch to 17.3-inch screens, and fits in practically any overhead compartment and under any seat, making it a great companion for the frequent flyer.

The ScanFast Element Briefcase may be the most versatile women's laptop case ever produced. With its rich pink suede and brown faux-leather exterior, it’s designed specifically for women—plus it’s TSA-compliant, meaning you won’t need to take out your laptop when passing through airport security (unless, of course, you’re subject to random, additional screening by the TSA).

For work or play, Mobile Edge’s Maddie Powers Sheba laptop messenger bag offers a fresh, retro design using actual pulp magazine images from the 40s and 50s. It can carry laptops up to 14.1 inches and doubles as a tote bag with a removable laptop sleeve.

The Mobile Edge iPad / Tablet Sleeve was specifically designed to fit any tablet up to 9.75 inches x 7 inches, including the iPad Air, Air 2, iPad 9.7, and other 7 inch to 8.9 inch tablets. This padded, water-resistant neoprene sleeve features a large, zippered exterior front pocket for a power supply or other accessories, a convenient Nylon carrying strap, and heavy-duty zipper pulls. It can be carried on its own or as extra protection inside a larger carrying case.





About Mobile Edge

Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.

