Viome Named to the 2019 CB Insights Digital Health 150, List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

Fast-growing healthcare company recognized for achievements in microbiome analysis and chronic disease prevention research

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Insights today named Viome to the inaugural Digital Health 150 rankings, a list of the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. Viome’s mission is to make illness optional by understanding the root cause of chronic diseases and pinpointing methods of prevention, beginning with the analysis of the gut microbiome.



Viome applies advanced sequencing technology developed at the Los Alamos National Lab to analyze all of the genes expressed by the gut microbiome and assess if the body is converting food into helpful nutrients or harmful toxins. Its artificial intelligence platform transforms these powerful insights into actions by delivering precise, personalized nutrition recommendations for a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

Research links many chronic diseases like depression, anxiety, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, autoimmune diseases and many cancers to the condition of an individual’s microbiome - the health of which is dictated by what we eat. Through the analysis of gut biochemistry and gene expression, Viome seeks to prevent chronic diseases through industry-leading research programs with the world’s most prestigious medical and scientific organizations including Mayo Clinic.

“This award recognizes our work to prevent and reverse chronic diseases that have been thought of as ‘incurable’ for so long,” said Viome CEO and Founder Naveen Jain. “Viome is on a mission to challenge traditional healthcare perceptions and practices, and this acknowledgment from CB Insights validates that we’re on the right track in achieving our ambitious goals in the years ahead.”

CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal revealed the final Digital Health 150 during Future of Health, a gathering of top executives across some of the largest healthcare institutions, startups, and investment firms.

“From pharmaceuticals to patient care, technology is rapidly changing healthcare, and The Digital Health 150 showcases the 150 best startups spearheading innovation and change in the sector,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “It's a privilege to use CB Insights' data to identify and shine a light on these companies, and we look forward to tracking their success in 2019 and beyond."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum.

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About Viome

Viome is improving people’s health through personalized nutrition based on individual biology. The company combines advanced technology developed at the Los Alamos National Lab with its intelligent therapeutics platform to analyze gene expression and deliver personalized nutrition recommendations. The ultimate goal is to prevent and reverse chronic diseases such as diabetes, anxiety, depression and obesity, and empower all people to live healthier lives.

