PUBLIC INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN SAN ANTONIO GOLF TOURNAMENT BENEFITTING TEXAS CHILDREN BATTLING CANCER

Steven G. Whitlock Memorial Golf Tournament Scheduled for October 9 at the Quarry Golf Course

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Steven G. Whitlock Memorial Golf Tournament (“SGW Memorial”) is being held in San Antonio for the first time, after taking place in Dallas the past 29 years. The annual event, which coincides with The Professional Bondsmen of Texas’ 49th annual convention, benefits children battling cancer. First tee is scheduled for Wednesday, October 9 at 1:00 PM on The Quarry Golf Course.The charity golf tournament was founded by Mike Whitlock, twin brother to Steven who, in 1989 at the age of 26, lost his life to brain cancer. Struggling to deal with the death of a young man who lived life with passion and was friends with seemingly everyone he ever met, Mike and his family came up with the perfect way to honor his memory. Through this fun event, the SGW Memorial has raised more than a half-million dollars over the years -- with all the money going to send kids to Camp Esperanza, located outside of Dallas. The summer camp offers boys and girls battling cancer a week of fun and friendship while building confidence and inspiring hope.Every year, a large number of Texas bail agents get together to participate in the golf tournament, led by Mike, the Executive Vice President for American Surety Company. When Steven fell ill years ago, Mike found countless bail agents and others in the bail industry throughout the nation rallying together in support. Among them are many members of the trade organization, the Professional Bondsmen of Texas, which has been instrumental in its support of the fund-raising effort. After Steven passed away, it became clear their dedication to the cause of helping just one person had become a full-on commitment to aiding as many cancer patients as possible."So many wonderful people from all walks of life have participated in and generously supported the SGW Memorial Golf Tournament over the years," said Mike Whitlock. “In particular, the support of those earn their living in the bail industry has been nothing short of amazing."Doreen Bruner, Executive Director of The Bridewell Foundation, which operates Camp Esperanza, added, “The Whitlock Family and the Professional Bondsmen of Texas, have been an integral part of the Bridewell Foundation/Camp Esperanza family for many years. These consistent hosts of the annual SGW Golf Tournament, the event participants, sponsors andvolunteers have provided significant financial support to help camp kids through the years. Their efforts help with assuring 140 pediatric cancer patients enjoy summer camp each year.”Despite being in existence for 30 years, SGW Memorial and its annual charity golf tournament have “flown under the radar” all this time, having never solicited any media attention, while supported purely at a grassroots level. Other high-profile charities may have raised more money in comparable time frames, but none have worked more on a personal, one-on-one level with their donors and volunteers than SGW Memorial.Many children are helped through SGW Memorial’s fundraising efforts. The cost to attend the camp is $500 per child and there is a long waiting list. Sadly, some boys and girls won’t make it before enough money is raised for them to attend.To donate to the Steven G Whitlock Memorial Corporation, send a check to SGW Memorial c/o PBT, 3616 Far W. Blvd, Suite 366, Austin, TX 78731 or visit www.sgwmemorial.com About The Steven G. Whitlock Memorial CorporationThe Steven G. Whitlock Memorial Corporation was founded in 1989 for the purpose of holding an annual golf tournament to raise money to help kids battling cancer. The organization is comprised of family and friends of Steve who died in 1989 after losing his battle with cancer of the brain stem.Steve was an inspiration to all as he demonstrated his zest for life during his 13-month battle against cancer. Steve's family and friends came together for a cause and a purpose: to raise money for a great cause in memory of someone they will always love, respect and miss dearly. www.sgwmemorial.com About the Professional Bondsmen of TexasThe Professional Bondsmen of Texas ("PBT") was established in 1970 as the Texas Association of Professional Sureties. Created to protect the Eight Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the organization changed to its present name in 1978. Comprised of men and women in the bail bond business, PBT works to support and assist its membership in the advancement of their industry, while defending the constitutionally guaranteed right to bail for all. www.pbtx.com # # #MediaVista Public Relations:Elliott Changelliott@mediavistapr.com(323) 938-5879Cara Downscara@mediavistapr.com(323) 316-5228



