Mical Seafood, Inc. of Cooper City, FL, voluntarily initiated a recall of frozen, wild-caught yellowfin tuna poke cubes, tuna loins, tuna ground meat and 6oz tuna steaks because of potentially elevated levels of histamine. Elevated levels of histamines can produce an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning that may result in symptoms that can generally appear within minutes to several hours after eating the affected fish.

The most common symptoms of histamine or scombroid fish poisoning are tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; these symptoms usually resolve within several hours without medical intervention. However, each individual may experience symptoms differently. If symptoms are severe an individual should seek immediate medical attention for treatment.

These tuna products were sold to customers in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, California Michigan, Rhode Island, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sint Maarten and Grand Cayman.

The tuna products have production dates between 04/02/2019 to 05/14/2019.

Product Name Brand Size Lot Number Production Date Tuna Poke 2cm AAA IVP Mical Seafood 10lb 23910 04/09/2019 Tuna Poke 2cm AAA IVP Mical Seafood 10lb 24046 04/20/2019 Tuna Poke 2cm AAA IVP Mical Seafood 10lb 25324 04/27/2019 Tuna Loins 5-8lb AAA IVP Mical Seafood 30lb 20799 04/02/2019 Tuna Loins 5-8lb AAA IVP Mical Seafood 30lb 24037 04/09/2019 Tuna Loins 5-8lb AAA IVP Mical Seafood 30lb 24279 04/24/2019 Tuna Loins 5-8lb AAA IVP Mical Seafood 30lb 23020 05/10/2019 Tuna Ground Meat AAA IVP Mical Seafood 10lb 25694 05/14/2019 Tuna Steaks 6z AA IVP Mical Seafood 10lb 23906 04/20/2019

Four reported illnesses have been confirmed as of 10/01/2019. While Mical Seafood feels these were isolated incidents, it has initiated this voluntary recall to take every precautionary measure when it comes to customers’ health and safety.

Customers who received products from Lot # 23910, 24046, 25324, 20799, 24037, 24279, 23020. 25694, and 23906 with Production Dates of: 04/02/2019, 4/09/2019, 04/20/2019, 04/24/2019, 04/27/2019, 05/10/2019 and 05/14/2019 should not consume them. Inventory should be quarantined until returned to the supplier or to Mical Seafood, Inc. for a full refund.

Customers with questions or concerns may contact the company’s Recall Team: (Jennifer Gonzalez or Margarita Alzugaray) by calling (954) 935-0133, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Time.