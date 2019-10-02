When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 02, 2019 FDA Publish Date: October 02, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Prepared Food Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Lipari Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Lipari Old Tyme, Premo, Fresh Grab, Premo Signature Product Description: Product Description Chicken Salad and Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Company Announcement

Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Chicken Salad, Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad, Premo Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, Fresh Grab Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, and Premo Signature Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The affected product can be identified by:

Brand Product Lipari # Pack / Size Best By Date UPC Lipari Old Tyme Salad Chicken 272196 2 / 5 lbs. 10/2/2019 & 10/22/2019 081466701410 Lipari Old Tyme Salad Chicken Cranberry & Almonds 656742 2 / 5 lbs. 10/01/2019 & 10/15/2019 & 10/22/2019 081466703193 Premo Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat 915530 4 / 5 oz. 09/19/2019 & 09/20/2019 & 09/21/2019 & 09/22/2019 & 09/26/2019 & 09/27/2019 & 09/28/2019 & 10/13/2019 & 10/16/2019 & 10/17/2019 & 10/18/2019 612510002032 Premo *U* Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat 207715 1 / 5 oz. 09/22/2019 & 09/26/2019 & 10/16/2019 612510002032 Fresh Grab Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat 253377 56 / 5 oz. 09/19/2019 & 09/21/2019 & 09/26/2019 & 10/17/2019 612510002032 Premo Signature Chicken Salad Cranberry Almond on Croissant 915628 4 / 5 oz. 09/26/2019 & 09/29/2019 & 10/01/2019 & 10/3/2019 & 10/6/2019 612510090954

This recall was brought to our attention by The Suter Company whose poultry supplier Tip Top Poultry has issued a voluntary recall of an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat (RTE) poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes. Select dates of both Bulk Chicken Salad and Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad are being recalled at this time. Both recalled items were used by JLM Manufacturing to produce select dates of Wedge and Signature sandwiches, which are also being recalled at this time. No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to these products or recall.

Lipari Foods began shipping this product on August 25, 2019.

Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800-729-3354, 8:15 am – 4:30 pm, EST, Monday through Friday.