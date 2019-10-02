FormFactor and Focus Microwaves Introduce Integrated, Automated Probe Solution for Wafer-level Characterization of 5G Devices and Circuits

Ability to fine-tune impedance enables labs, foundries, and IDMs to maximize IC power efficiency and performance

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), a leading electrical test and measurement supplier to the semiconductor industry, and Focus Microwaves, Inc., a pioneer of electro-mechanical tuner families, today introduced a turnkey solution for automated load-pull modeling and characterization of 5G devices and transistor circuits. Addressing the need for this critical measurement capability, FormFactor has integrated Delta tuners from Focus Microwaves into their range of advanced characterization semi-automatic, and fully automatic probe stations, including the industry leading CM300 and the new SUMMIT200 series. The combined solution can measure large amounts of data on wafers with diameters up to 300mm, and over a wide temperature range of -40°C to +125°C.



“With the ramp-up of 5G devices, we are very pleased to have partnered with Focus Microwaves to deliver a best-in-class solution that helps our customers optimize their device performance and meet their accelerating product development schedules,” said FormFactor CEO, Mike Slessor.

In order to maximize power efficiency, performance, and noise of 5G devices, accurate characterization and modeling at the wafer level is a critical requirement, not only at their fundamental operating frequency, but also at the first and second harmonics in order to optimize operating power. Tuning the impedance is key to achieving the lowest power consumption, or to maximizing the efficiency of amplifiers and transistors. With 5G devices also powering the Vehicle to Everything (V2X) market, there is a need for more EMI and light tight testing at wide temperature range, including tests as low as -40°C without a build-up of frost and condensation.

The new Delta tuners from Focus Microwaves are specifically designed for on-wafer integration, which allows them to be located as close to the wafer as physically possible. This minimizes insertion loss and maximizes gamma, allowing the largest cover of tunable impedances over the Smith chart. The Delta tuners—either fundamental only, or multi-harmonic—can be mounted on either manual or programmable positioners for accurate probe placements onto the device under test. The programmable positioners enable automated measurements of multiple device layouts. They also enable automated on-wafer calibrations, even when the device has a different layout to the calibration structures.

Applicable to device modeling in labs as well as fully automatic high throughput testing at foundries and IDMs, the fully automated FormFactor probe systems enable test engineers to cost-effectively measure large amounts of data. This new solution is being shown at the European Microwave Week 2019 in Paris, France through October 4th in booth 001A.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

