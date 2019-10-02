3D Systems Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ROCK HILL, S.C., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced today it plans to hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release these financial results and file its Form 10-Q after the U.S. stock markets close on the same day.



Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Listen via webcast: www.3dsystems.com/investor

Participate via telephone: 201-689-8345

The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call at www.3dsystems.com/investor .

About 3D Systems

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading AM solutions company, it empowers manufacturers to create products and business models never before possible through transformed workflows. This is achieved with the Company’s best-of-breed digital manufacturing ecosystem - comprised of plastic and metal 3D printers, print materials, on-demand manufacturing services and a portfolio of end-to-end manufacturing software. Each solution is powered by the expertise of the company’s application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform manufacturing environments. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications for prototyping through production in markets such as aerospace, automotive, medical, dental and consumer goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

Investor Contact:

Email: investor.relations@3dsystems.com



Media Contact:

Nicole York

Email: press@3dsystems.com



