Flow Capital Provides Reminder of the Upcoming Expiration Time of its Substantial Issuer Bid for up to $4 Million of its Common Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”) today provided a reminder of its offer (the “Offer”) to repurchase for cancellation up to $4 million of its common shares (the “Common Shares”). The Offer will expire at 5:00pm Eastern Time on October 7th, 2019.



The Offer is being made by way of a “modified Dutch auction,” which will allow Shareholders who choose to participate in the Offer to individually select the price, within a range of not less than $0.15 per Common Share and not more than $0.20 per Common Share (in increments of $0.01 per Common Share), at which they are willing to sell their Common Shares.

Shareholders are urged to consult the formal offer to purchase and issuer bid circular, together with the letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery (the “Offer Documents”) for the terms and conditions of the Offer and instructions for tendering Common Shares. The Offer Documents were mailed to Shareholders or their designated brokers, and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

None of Flow Capital nor its Board of Directors makes any recommendation to Shareholders as to whether to tender or refrain from tendering any or all of their Common Shares in the Offer or as to the purchase price or prices at which Shareholders may choose to tender Common Shares.

Shareholders are urged to read the Offer Documents carefully and in their entirety, and to consult their own financial, tax, and legal advisors and to make their own decisions with respect to participation in the Offer.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any Common Shares.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com .

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Donnacha Rahill

Chief Financial Officer

donnacha@flowcap.com

416-488-2601



1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,

PO Box 171,

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



