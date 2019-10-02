BB King's Daughter Claudette King Signs with MC1 Nashville's Dark Lonesome Label and Releases "Good Ole Bluz"

Claudette King Daughter of BB King Signs with Dark Lonesome Label Dark Lonesome Label MC1 Nashville

MC1 Nashville is proud to welcome Claudette King, also know as "The Bluz Queen," to it's Dark Lonesome Records label roster

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn. (October 2, 2019) – MC1 Nashville is proud to welcome Claudette King, also know as "The Bluz Queen," to it's Dark Lonesome Records label roster. Her first release "Good Ole Bluz" has been released and was written and produced by Claudette King and Anthony Taylor.

Claudette King is the youngest daughter of B.B.King and it's all in the genes! Claudette is a mega-talent following in her father's footsteps. The San Francisco, CA native is now making Atlanta her home and was recently inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame.

Her biggest inspiration is of course, her father, the King of Blues himself. Being talented in several genres, her first release will be that soulful blues vibe

that runs in her blood. "Good Ole Bluz" has been released to radio and as well as all major platforms and digital outlets!! You don't want to miss this!

Darlene Fowler, CEO/President of MC1 Nashville, says: "MC1 Nashville is incredibly honored and excited to welcome King to Dark Lonesome Records. We can't wait to see what the future holds for this incredibly talented artist."

King is currently on tour across the United States so be sure to watch for a venue near you.

More information can be found on www.claudetteking.net and the sites listed below. Purchase Sites: YouTube, Vimeo, Twitter,

Social Media: Facebook,

AVAILABLE ON PLAY MPE.

Contacts:

Promotions: MC1 NASHVILLE Email: press@mc1nashville.com

MC 1 Nashville

615-239-8244 or 615-491-2074

Facebook.com/MC1Nashville

Facebook.com/darklonesomerecords

Claudette King "Good Ole Bluz"



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.