TomTom and Verizon Co-Innovate to Help Improve Public Safety with 5G

Using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and TomTom HD Maps, the companies are working to transform emergency vehicle identification and alerts

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechCrunch Disrupt -- In an onstage presentation at TechCrunch Disrupt SF, one of the world’s leading conferences for tech start-ups, TomTom [ TOM2 ] and Verizon announced a 5G innovation project focused on making intersections safer for emergency vehicles.

Each year in the U.S. there are an estimated 6,500 accidents involving ambulances and about 300 police cruiser pursuits that lead to injuries or fatalities. Over a 10-year period, there were roughly 31,600 accidents involving fire vehicles. TomTom and Verizon are working to help change that by making it easier for emergency vehicles to move more safely through intersections using TomTom HD (High Definition) Maps in combination with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. This collaboration contributes to the global Vision Zero initiative that aims to eradicate fatalities and serious traffic accidents involving road traffic. Working together at the Mcity Test Facility , the University of Michigan’s testbed for autonomous vehicles, the companies are exploring how 5G-connected cars, traffic lights, and cameras at intersections can boost pedestrian safety and avoid accidents.

Using TomTom HD Maps to create an essentially real-time 3D visualization of an intersection, along with near real-time kinematics and the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network, the goal of this initiative is to enable the sharing of location information coming from all entities at the intersection with emergency vehicles in near real-time with near-perfect reliability and accuracy.

Jeff Frantz, Executive Director, Verizon Location Technology said: “By harnessing the power of the Verizon 5G network and its massive bandwidth, super-fast speeds and ultra-low latency, this collaboration with TomTom will help us to create a next-generation service that can enable safer intersections for all.”

“TomTom and Verizon already have a long history and this collaboration project emphasizes TomTom’s partnership mindset in exploring new opportunities for our customers’ success,” according to Anders Truelsen, Managing Director, TomTom Enterprise. “TomTom continues to be at the forefront of innovation to offer location technology for a safer, cleaner and congestion-free world.”

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services. To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most awarded wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch, and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

For further information:

TomTom Media:

Remco Meerstra

tomtom.pr@tomtom.com

TomTom Investor Relations:

ir@tomtom.com

Verizon Media:

Chris Ashraf

Christina.moon.ashraf@verizon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/767de4ac-69c6-4543-a21d-1ca9b8e156f8

TomTom and Verizon Co-Innovate to Help Improve Public Safety with 5G TomTom and Verizon Co-Innovate to Help Improve Public Safety with 5G



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.