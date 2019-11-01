Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Now Appeals to A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Oregon To Take Their Compensation Seriously and to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For a Plan

"At a minimum we want to ensure that a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Oregon or their family are getting rock solid advice about the mesothelioma compensation process.” — Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We do not want a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Oregon or their family to act impulsively when it comes to hiring a law firm to assist with compensation. Rather than ordering a 'free' book, kit or calling a 'claims center' that in fact is not sponsored by the US government please call us at 800-714-0303 so we can introduce to you to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in mesothelioma or asbestos exposure compensation results and we are certain Erik will be able to answer specific questions about mesothelioma compensation on the spot." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is now offering to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Oregon to create what they refer to the list. The 'list' documents how, where and when a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos and it is this vital information that becomes the basis for a compensation claim as they would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303."At a minimum we want to ensure that a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Oregon or their family are getting rock solid advice about the mesothelioma compensation process and we want them to have an idea of what their financial compensation claim settlement could look like.

"As we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303 once you hire a lawyer law firm to advance a mesothelioma compensation claim you are stuck with them. Our top priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best compensation." https://Oregon.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Portland, Eugene, Salem, Gresham, Hillsboro, Beaverton, Bend, Medford, Springfield, Corvallis or anywhere in Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Oregon the Oregon US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital. OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Portland, Oregon: https://www.ohsu.edu/



About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com



The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/



For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/ navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



