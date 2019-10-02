Strong Iranian-American Presence at Beverly Hills Event with President Trump

Aryan Khorram, President Donald Trump, Hossein Khorram and Elaheh Torkaman Invitation to Beverly Hills Event Mr. Khorram's event badge

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Mideast Coalition for Democracy's Vice Chairman Hossein Khorram and about 200 Iranian-Americans had the honor to attend the Trump Victory Beverly Hills event with President Trump on September 17, 2019.

Iranian Americans showed their support of the Administration’s Iran policy by cheering loudly when they were acknowledged by President Trump.

The fact that this memorable event was sold out within few days, a full two weeks before the event, speaks volumes about the President Trump’s popularity.

Iranian-Americans numbered about 20% of the total number of guests and were the largest single block at this event.

The Middle Eastern American community, 3.2% of the U.S. population, sees President Trump as a savior of Middle Easterners because, unlike the previous administration, he does not appease Muslim extremists.

The Middle Eastern American community is thankful to Trump Victory for the opportunity to help with President Trump’s re-election.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.