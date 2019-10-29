Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Has Endorsed the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste and Erik Karst to Give Honest Advice About Compensation to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Georgia-Better Lawyers-Better Compensation

"We will make certain the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma has a lawyer working on their VA disability claim which is different than a mesothelioma compensation claim.” — Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a Navy Veteran in Georgia receives the very best possible financial compensation results-which frequently can exceed a million dollars. The catch in receiving the best mesothelioma compensation is the Navy Veteran must be represented by some of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys as they would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.Attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and his colleagues are responsible for over a billion dollars in mesothelioma or asbestos exposure compensation settlements for their clients. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "A Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Georgia deserves the best of everything. Aside from making certain a person like this is talking directly with attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste we also offer the following free services:

* "We will make certain the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma has a lawyer working on their VA disability claim which is different than a mesothelioma compensation claim."

* "We will do everything possible to assist the Navy Veteran with medical treatment options."

* "We will work with the Navy Veteran to develop a list of the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. As we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 it is the how, where and when a person with mesothelioma that becomes the foundation for their compensation claim. These services are free." https://Georgia.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon or anywhere in Georgia. https://Georgia.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Georgia the Georgia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals:

* Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University Atlanta, Georgia: https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/

* Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia: http://www.augusta.edu/cancer

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/FindLocations.cfm.



About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



