HHS Awards $13.5 Million to Accelerate State and Local Planning Efforts for Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has awarded $13.5 million to conduct state and local planning and kick off community involvement for the proposed federal initiative, Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America, which seeks toreduce new HIV infections in America by 90% by 2030. The funding (Notice of Funding Opportunity PS19-1906) includes two parts:

Accelerating State and Local HIV Planning

$12 million of the HHS Minority HIV/AIDS Fund has been awarded to 32 CDC-funded state and local health departments to develop comprehensive Ending the HIV Epidemic plans that are tailored by and for each community. These local plans will be unique to each area because the HIV epidemic affects communities differently. Plans will be based upon a national framework that identified the highest-impact HIV prevention, care, treatment, and outbreak response strategies. This one-time funding has been awarded to health departments that represent the 57 geographic areas that have been prioritized for the first year of the initiative.

National Capacity-Building

The National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS Directors (NASTAD) has been awarded $1.5 million per year from 2019 to 2023, based on the availability of resources, to enhance local health departments' capacity to end the epidemic in the 57 geographic areas. This effort, which uses CDC HIV prevention funds, will also support strategic communication and policy activities, partnerships, data analyses, and technical assistance. As part of this work, NASTAD will provide technical assistance in the development of local plans, and will establish, build, and maintain collaborative relationships with organizations to support the implementation of the local plans.

"From the very beginning of President Trump's Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative, we have been clear: Defeating this epidemic will only be possible if we listen to the perspectives of people living with HIV and the communities in which they live and work," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. "With these new planning grants, we are excited to support local communities in identifying the stakeholders and steps necessary to halt the spread of HIV, starting in the places where we can make the greatest impact."

Community input has always been critical to HIV prevention and has shaped the development of Ending the HIV Epidemic in many important ways. Throughout the year, HHS agencies have sought input from leaders at multiple levels on the national framework — and on steps for moving it forward — during national conferences; webinars; meetings with national organizations; site visits with communities across the country; and ongoing engagement with CDC-funded partners and organizations.

Feedback from these activities has led to the integration of several key elements that will shape local planning. These elements include greater flexibility for states and local communities to design and direct approaches that best meet their needs; ongoing inclusion of new, diverse partners in local planning activities; greater emphasis on supporting bold, innovative efforts that overcome barriers to HIV prevention, testing, and treatment; and building upon community experience that is already in the field. If the initiative is funded, states and local areas will begin implementing their Ending the HIV Epidemic plans in 2020.

"For decades, local community plans have been pivotal to HIV prevention, treatment, and care," said HHS Assistant Secretary for Health ADM Brett P. Giroir, M.D. "And locally designed plans in each jurisdiction are also essential to the success of the Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative. We are committed to enabling communities to best use the resources they need to plan and engage stakeholders."

Health departments will be required to engage members of local communities that are most heavily impacted by HIV, people with HIV, local prevention and care integrated planning bodies, local HIV service providers, new partners, and others. CDC plans to issue additional guidance to ensure robust and diverse community involvement in development of local plans, which will continue to be refined over time, by the community.

"Our goal is to ensure that the key pillars of HIV prevention and treatment are delivered in a manner planned by the community, in the community, and for the community," said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. "We have engaged and listened to advocates across the country who have provided valuable input into our overall national framework. Now, it is time for these communities to be inclusive of new voices, to innovate, and to effectively reach people living with and at greatest risk for HIV, in particular those who currently are not diagnosed and linked to care."

State and Local Planning Award Recipients

State and Local Health Departments

Recipient Funded Amount Arizona $294,016 Baltimore City $375,000 California Alameda County

Orange County

Riverside County

Sacramento County

San Bernardino County

San Diego County $492,368 Chicago $375,000 Florida Broward County

Duval County

Hillsborough County

Miami-Dade County

Orange County

Palm Beach County

Pinellas County $492,370 Georgia Cobb County

DeKalb County

Fulton County

Gwinnett County $492,370 Houston $375,000 Indiana $350,000 Los Angeles $436,180 Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish

Orleans Parish $375,000 Maryland Montgomery County

Prince George's County $492,370 Massachusetts $375,000 Michigan $238,238 Nevada $261,328 New Jersey Essex County

Hudson County $375,000 New York City $492,370 North Carolina $328,354 Ohio Cuyahoga County

Franklin County

Hamilton County $375,000 Philadelphia $381,444 Puerto Rico $375,000 San Francisco County $375,000 Tennessee $348,304 Texas Bexar County

Dallas County

Tarrant County

Travis County $362,500 Washington $375,000 Washington DC $375,000

States with Substantial Rural Burden of HIV

Recipient Funded Amount Alabama $375,000 Arkansas $199,738 Kentucky $374,997 Mississippi $390,981 Missouri $322,072 Oklahoma $375,000 South Carolina $375,000 Total Award $12,000,000

For More Information To learn more about Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America, announced by the President in his State of the Union address on February 5, 2019, visit Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America. For more information about HIV/AIDS prevention, testing, treatment, and research, visit www.hiv.gov. For more information about CDC's role in the Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative, visit www.cdc.gov/endhiv.