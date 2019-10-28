California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Appeals to A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in California To Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For Answers About Compensation

"We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste because they get superior results for their clients as we'd be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.” — California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

The California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We offer direct access to famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste so that a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma does not order a 'free' book, overnight delivery package or kit about mesothelioma or asbestos exposure. A Navy Veteran with mesothelioma deserves respect and immediate answers to their questions-not marketing gimmicks.

The last thing we want to see happen to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma is to impulsively call or request information via an Internet ad without realizing they just contacted a mesothelioma marketing law firm who will start hounding the Navy Veteran about signing up with them. US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma do not need a mesothelioma middleman law firm to secure the best possible compensation results.

The California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also offering to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in California or their family to develop the list of how, where and when the Navy Veteran was exposed to asbestos. They are also offering to assist the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma track down shipmates who may have witnessed their exposure to asbestos.

The California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocates services are available to US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in California the California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer.ucla.edu/

* Stanford Cancer Institute: https://cancer.stanford.edu/

* University of California San Francisco, San Francisco,California: https://mountzion.ucsfmedicalcenter.org/

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nation wide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/directory/ guide/FindLocations.cfm.

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



