Cake Unveils Browser Update Loaded with Features to Increase Privacy and Help Users Find Content Faster

PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Cake Technologies , developer of the only swipe-based mobile web browser for iOS and Android, released the latest version of the Cake Browser, featuring enhanced usability and design, privacy controls, and Mobile SpeedSense technology to optimize content delivery regardless of network speed – all the way up to 5G.Unlike traditional mobile browsers that rely on a standard list of search results, Cake Browser serves search results in an interactive, visual format, empowering users to dive right into the content by swiping, helping them find what they are looking for faster.“At Cake, we are maniacally focused on delivering a great user experience, and we believe that protecting a user’s privacy is central to that effort,” says Kendall Hulet, CEO of Cake Technologies, Inc. “We designed our browser to collect the least amount of personal information possible, while also delivering content in a more intuitive and useful format than what users have come to expect with traditional mobile browsers.”The latest update includes high-speed adaptive performance that is optimized based on network conditions. It also showcases deep customization and privacy features that allow users to tailor their experience based on their personal preferences. Privacy upgrades to the Cake Browser work to create one of the most secure mainstream browsing environments for iOS and Android devices, with a range of features that include anonymized browsing and searching, passcode protected activity, HTTPS everywhere, and Private Tab Time Bomb.Features and functionality within the new Cake Browser:• Intuitive navigation: Patented swipe-based delivery of search results along with voice search, site follow, group search, and swipe-able collections.• Privacy controls: Completely anonymized searching and browsing, passcode protection, and Private Tab Time Bomb which automatically closes all private tabs after the app has been closed for 3 minutes. The Cake Browser also offers HTTPS everywhere and Do Not Track functionality.• Speed optimization and data consumption: Search results are automatically pre-loaded in the background, giving an instant view of content. Users can control the balance of preloading and data consumption so that the experience is optimized to their network and data plans. Now, with Mobile SpeedSense, Cake will detect if users are on a low-bandwidth connection, and optimize their experience accordingly.• Tailored-search: Users select their favorite search engine (Google, Bing, Yahoo!, DuckDuckGo) and shopping platforms (including Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Target, and others) to create custom search experiences that are tailored to their preferences.• Adblocking: Cake’s proprietary adblocking technology filters ads, popups, and tracking pixels to create an anonymous browsing experience and get users more quickly to the content they want.• Dark mode: Customizable color schemes to adjust between daytime and nighttime browsing.• Custom icon: The appearance of the app icon can be changed to match each individual’s personality and style.“Despite being the most frequent and often the most personal activity that we do online, virtually everyone has an inefficient, and far too exposed, experience when it comes to search on a phone” continued Hulet. “Cake is crafted to deliver content in a way that gets users to what they want faster, while protecting their privacy.”To date, Cake has been downloaded over 1.5 million times and has clocked millions of searches and over 100 million swipes. As of October 2019, Cake Browser has 4.7/5 star rating in the iOS App Store. To download the new version of Cake visit the App Store or Google Play.About Cake Technologies, Inc.Cake is a fresh —never stale! -- take on the mobile browser, one that combines new search and web browsing technologies with an experience specifically designed for smartphones. It’s your web, your way. You can see more of the web you care about, swipe swiftly through your results and saved sites and personalize your search services. Founded in 2016, Cake Technologies Inc. is an early stage, venture-backed startup located in Utah, USA. Our team’s leadership comes from both technology and consumer-facing operations at Ancestry.com, Lendio, Nav, Studio and Brandr. It comprises both new- and old- techies who share a passion for the web. Drawing from our long history in consumer technology, we focus on creating, not just innovative products, but delightful, valuable user experience.



