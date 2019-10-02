With Their Debut Book “HIDDEN TALENTS” Authors and HR Consultants Maryanne DiMarzo and Amy Acker Solidify Their Legacy

Newly Formed Imprint Beacon People Solutions Publishing Partners with Amazon Books

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you were to ask Maryanne DiMarzo and Amy Acker why they came out of retirement and opened their successful consulting firm Beacon People Solutions, and then wrote a book to put all their experiences and knowledge into one place, their answer would be one word: LEADERSHIP.Released at the top of National Book Month, "HIDDEN TALENTS, Practical Tools and Inspirational Stories to Unleash Higher Levels of Leadership Performance,” is a book that serves as a roadmap, guide, and interactive experience; all based around Leadership for Life. The book was written by Maryanne and Amy, as well as Rodica Ceslov, who served as an overall consultant. Ms. Ceslov is an award-winning marketing communications expert. In addition, M. Eileen Brown is credited as the book’s editor. Ms. Brown is currently Vice President/Director of Strategic Marketing of Chicago’s Daily Herald.Adding another milestone to their already impressive achievements, and a year in the making, HIDDEN TALENTS is based around Maryanne’s and Amy’s combined forty-plus decades in Human Resources. No one can argue leadership is profoundly important for businesses, from start-ups to global corporations to non-profits; however, through the years there have been many HR practices that have failed to achieve the desired end results. Not the case for Maryanne and Amy and that’s exactly why the stories of sixteen clients and colleagues, complete with exciting results, are highlighted in HIDDEN TALENTS. The book shines a much-needed light on the many aspects of being a leader and depicts how one can achieve lasting leadership through empathetic thinking, understanding personality types, including your own and putting learned skills into practice. The book is for every person who wishes to find their own inner leadership qualities and skills; from students studying business to top executives running multi-million-dollar companies. HIDDEN TALENTS encourages leadership as a way of life.The book is based on two fundamental concepts: perspective is decisive and human beings are born with the capability to develop leadership prescriptions. Different perspectives lead to different choices, in turn, those choices either limit or enhance performance levels. Using the sixteen stories told from the perspective of the subjects, their hands-on experiences are showcased and divided into four essential parts of the book: four stories in four parts interspersed with tables of information, tips, and workspaces in between. HIDDEN TALENTS is available as an eBook, paperback, and audiobook presented by the award-winning narrator Andi Arndt. For more information please visit Beacon People Solutions on Amazon and Maryanne and Amy’s website About Beacon People Solutions Principals: Maryanne DiMarzo and Amy Acker formed the company in 2007 . Their work combines business leadership skills with the development and ethical use of personality type theory.After devoting over 15 years to the practice of HR, Maryanne DiMarzo retired from Avaya, one of America’s leading technology companies, as Chief Human Resources Officer. She is widely acknowledged for merging the business application of leadership at every executive level with the traditional HR practices of recruiting new talent. She holds a master’s degree in teaching from Manhattanville College and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Rosemont College. In 1984, Maryanne was appointed Dean of Pace University, Westchester Campuses, New York. Since 2013 she has been an esteemed member of the Association of Psychological Type International (APTI) and is a certified MBTI Master Practitioner.Amy Acker is a graduate of Pace University class of 1988 with a degree in Human Resources Management, Amy attended Pace on a basketball scholarship where she was a two-time Academic All-American. She went on to graduate in 1992 with an MBA in Strategic Management and Planning, also from Pace. In 1996, Amy was recruited to join Lucent Technologies where she began as a senior human resources generalist. In 1998 she became the Director of Human Resources for New Ventures dedicated to incubating start-up businesses for Lucent Technologies. In 2000, Lucent announced their separate enterprise Avaya and was asked to join the executive team as one of the founding vice presidents. A dedicated philanthropist, Amy was formerly President of the non-profit organization Association for Psychological Type International, and currently presides as President of the Indian River Impact 100.KeyMedia Public Relations, NYC is a PR, marketing & production agency.



