When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: October 02, 2019 FDA Publish Date: October 02, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Sulfites Company Name: Super World Trading Inc.

Super World Trading Inc. of Brooklyn, New York is recalling 10 cases of 12 oz Dried Date with incorrect label as shown below, because it may contain undeclared sulfites. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Dried Date was distributed to the supermarkets in the following areas: Davie (FL); Duluth (GA); Chamblee (GA); Houston (TX); Sugar Land (TX); and Rockville (MD).

Product details as follow: Name: Dried Date Size: 12oz clear bag UPC: 6907419100588 Packed by: Fang Run Packaging Co. Distributed by: Super World Trading Inc.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing sulfite was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sulfite. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a mislabeled in the packaging. We are recalling all the products to relabel with the correct ingredient label.

SAMPLE OF CORRECT LABEL AS FOLLOW: Ingredient: DRIED DATE, SULFITES

Consumers who are allergic to sulfite and have purchased the product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-381-5659.