PURA – Puration CBD Business Featured Today In Goldman Small Cap Research Alert

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced that Goldman Small Cap Research has issued an “Alert” follow-up to a recent Research Analyst Report issued on PURA. Specifically, on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019, Goldman Small Cap Research issued an analyst research report with investment recommendations (report link below). The “Alert” issued today is a confirmation of the original investment recommendations that highlights investment new opportunities (alert link below).



Two weeks ago, Goldman published the initial results from a CBD Beverage Industry Survey it had conducted on behalf of a PURA initiative to launch new CBD infused beer, coffee and tea beverages. The trade alert today indicates the definitive survey results and analysis will be coming next week in a further update to be issued by Goldman

The Goldman alert today offers commentary on possible explanations for recent PURA market activity and in so doing highlights corresponding opportunities.

To see the full trade alert issued today, follow the link below:

PURATION, Inc. ALERT – October 2, 2019

To see the full Analyst Report issued last week, follow the link below:

PURAITON, Inc. Research Analyst Report – September 25, 2019

