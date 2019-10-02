Banca IFIS and Credito Fondiario: extension of exclusivity commitment

/EIN News/ -- Mestre (Venice), 2 October 2019 – Further to the press release of 2 August 2019 concerning the non-binding term sheet between Banca IFIS S.p.A. and Credito Fondiario Group S.p.A. regarding a potential partnership, the parties have agreed to extend the exclusivity commitment to 31 October 2019 in order to further assess the terms and conditions of the possible transaction. At this stage, it is envisaged that the possible partnership will focus exclusively on the debt servicing sector.

The company will promptly inform the market of further developments.

