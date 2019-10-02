CentralSquare Voice of the Citizen Survey finds nearly one in three Americans fear an active shooting incident in their community

Research from CentralSquare shows that Gen Z and Millennials, who likely grew-up with active shooter drills, are twice as concerned about active shooters than baby boomers

/EIN News/ -- Lake Mary, Fla., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Active shooter incidents are taking their toll on the American public’s perception of safety. In a recent study of over 5,000 Americans spanning all states and backgrounds, CentralSquare found that nearly one in three respondents expressed concern about an active shooter incident occurring within their community.

According to the CentralSquare Voice of the Citizen Survey, CentralSquare found that, in addition to fears of active shooter incidents, almost 30% don’t feel safe walking around their community at night.

However, the study found that these concerns vary among various demographics. The younger generation, who grew-up with active shooter drills in schools, expressed more concern for shooting incidents – 46% of Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2001) and 39% of Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) said that they were either worried or very worried about active shooters, compared to only 22% of Baby Boomers (born between 1946 and 1964).

To combat these concerns, the study found that citizens feel technology can help create safer communities and minimize events of violence. In fact, 54% of survey respondents request more money go toward improving police technology.

Citizens themselves are calling for further advancements in the public sector to improve their neighborhood community. In fact, the study found that 87% want better investments in communications technology to connect first responders from neighboring communities. In addition to integrated communications among responders, citizens are calling for:

Big data for smart policing – 91% want responders to stay ahead of and prevent incidents.

Integrated capabilities to prevent active shooter incidents – 84% would support the use of AI technologies to spot and identify a shooter or prevent a serious crime.

“We’re seeing the American experience is changing, as anixety levels around public safety are rising, but agency budget and personnel numbers often remain unchanged,” said Simon Angove, CEO of CentralSquare. “By focusing on innovative technologies to improve both officer and citizen safety, we can help create safer and smarter communities for future generations.”

Take a more in-depth look at the Voice of the Citizen Survey: Safety findings online here.

About the CentralSquare Voice of the Citizen Survey

CentralSquare commissioned a blind survey of 5,035 U.S. citizens 18 and older distributed across all 50 states. The results of this study will be released as part of an ongoing series examining the state of American citizens. Responses covered all ethnicities, gender identities and income levels to provide an accurate sampling of the U.S. population. Findings have a margin of error of +/- 1%.

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management, and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance, and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com

Carol Matthieu CentralSquare Technologies 800-727-8088 media@centralsquare.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.