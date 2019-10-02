Kuros Biosciences to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting in Zurich Showcasing its Commercial Stage Advanced Bone Graft MagnetOs

/EIN News/ -- SCHLIEREN (ZURICH), Switzerland, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuros Biosciences, (SWX: KURN) a full-fledged orthobiologics company with scientific, clinical, and commercial excellence in bone regeneration, announced today that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) luncheon on showcasing MagnetOs, its commercial stage advanced bone graft, on Wednesday, October 9 at the Widder Hotel in Zurich, Switzerland.



The KOL event will feature a presentation by KOL John Sutcliffe, MBChB FRCS(Ed) FRCS(SN), from the London Spine Clinic, who will discuss the scientific and clinical rationale of MagnetOs, the overall treatment landscape in both Europe and the United States, as well as the potential of Kuros’ innovative portfolio in bone regeneration.

Kuros’ CEO Joost de Bruijn will give an investor presentation highlighting the Company’s progress to date and upcoming milestones. Details as to how Kuros’ commercial strategy will elevate MagnetOs to a leader in its industry will be unveiled.

John Sutcliffe is Triage Consultant Spinal Neurosurgeon & Lead Clinician, London Spine Clinic, having trained in Edinburgh and qualifying in 1983. He was appointed as a consultant neurosurgeon in 1993 and has since concentrated exclusively in the management of patients with spinal disorders. He pioneered the concept of the multi-disciplinary team approach to spinal disorders, setting up the London Spine Clinic in 1997, the first hospital of its kind in the UK at the time. He resigned from the NHS in 2000 but remains an Emeritus Consultant at Barts' and the London NHS Trust. As training director in the NHS and at the London Spine Clinic and London Clinic Hospital, Mr. Sutcliffe has trained many young spinal surgeons in his 25 years as a consultant.

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is focused on the development of innovative products for tissue repair and regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, The Netherlands and Burlington, MA, U.S. The Company is listed according to the International Financial Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visit www.kurosbio.com for additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline.

About MagnetOs

MagnetOs bone graft has an advanced submicron surface topography that leads to the formation of bone, rather than scar tissue, following implantation. In preclinical models, MagnetOs preferentially directs early wound healing toward the bone-forming pathway, meaning that bone can be formed even in soft tissues without the need for added cells or growth factors, resulting in an osteoinductive claim in Europe. MagnetOs promotes local bone formation equivalent to current gold standard, autograft. A substantial number of clinically relevant and predictive studies have demonstrated its equivalence to the current gold standard (patient’s own bone, which may not be available in sufficient quantities and/or involves morbidity, costs and pain associated with its harvesting from another healthy site of the patient’s body). MagnetOs is now supported by over two years’ clinical experience since its launch in the United Kingdom in May 2017. For more information, see: www.magnetosbonegraft.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “will” or “expect” or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors, Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

