Ricovr Healthcare Announces Hiring of Kyle Muse as Chief Marketing Officer

Ricovr Healthcare CMO Kyle Muse

Visionary Oral Diagnostics company hires medical device marketing expert to create leading customer experience

NIH supports research in technologies that use saliva. Development of small, portable, and rapid processing technologies for saliva samples holds promise for faster identification of health issues.” — nih.gov

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ricovr Healthcare, today announced the hiring of Mr. Kyle Muse as Chief Marketing Officer.Kyle Muse brings years of experience in medical device marketing, product development, and commercialization.He most recently was a Global Product Manager for Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) and has held marketing roles of increasing responsibility at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS: FSPKF) and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT). Kyle has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Wheaton College, MA.At Ricovr Healthcare, Kyle will be responsible for defining the marketing structure for Ricovr including leading sales, and business development.“I am highly impressed with Ricovr’s scientific and leadership team and its progressive model to realize the vision of an unexplored area of oral testing and diagnostics,” said Kyle.Kyle’s recruitment is the latest in a series of moves by Ricovr aimed at growing its team.Ricovr Healthcare is working on a patent-pending technology to manufacture and commercialize point of care medical devices for diverse markets. The US point-of-care diagnostics market is expected to generate revenues of around $11 billion by 2024. There has been tremendous growth and investment interest in less invasive diagnostic testing. The role of saliva in this growth trend in unparalleled.“Kyle will play a crucial role in enabling us to capitalize on our accomplishments and launch the full potential of our brand,” commented Dr. Himanshu Bhatia, CEO, Ricovr Healthcare“Kyle is an accomplished leader with deep expertise in the medical device business. We are proud to have him on board,” commented Dr. Bhatia. “His appointment underscores our commitment to being the leader in the oral diagnostics industry.”About RicovrRicovr's vision is to be the leader in the oral diagnostics and testing market. Ricovr has a strong team of scientists, engineers, and medical professionals committed to bringing a positive impact. Ricovr has strong partnerships with leading universities around the globe.



