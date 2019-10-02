Woman’s Hospital Ranked No. 1 Best Place to Work in Healthcare for Large Providers

Modern Healthcare tabs Woman’s as top large healthcare employer in the country, No. 3 overall

/EIN News/ -- Baton Rouge, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woman’s Hospital has earned the No. 1 ranking in Best Places to Work in Healthcare for large providers by Modern Healthcare based on employee satisfaction survey data. This is the 12th straight year Woman’s has made the list - the only healthcare organization to earn such distinction every year since the program’s inception.

The award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry that have achieved workplace excellence and enabled employees to perform at their optimal level. Woman’s is again the only hospital in the Baton Rouge area to receive this recognition.

“Of all of the different awards you can win as a healthcare organization, being recognized for being a great place to come to work every day is high on the list of accomplishments,” said Donna Bodin, vice president of employee and wellness services at Woman’s Hospital. “We strive to provide a culture and work environment where our employees can thrive in their jobs while feeling valued, challenged and given opportunities for personal and professional growth. We truly feel that Woman’s is a special place to work, and being recognized as a Best Place to Work by Modern Healthcare for 12 years in a row is an incredible honor.”

Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. Woman's Hospital also earned the No. 3 overall ranking, up from a No. 6 mark in 2018.

This award follows the announcement earlier this week that Woman’s Hospital was recognized for the sixth straight year by the Baton Rouge Business Report for Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge as the No. 4 employer in the large companies category. This summer, Becker’s Healthcare also recognized Woman’s Hospital as one of the 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare for the sixth year in a row. Woman’s is the only hospital in Baton Rouge to receive either of these honors.

Woman’s Hospital was honored at the 2019 Best Places to Work awards dinner on September 26 in Dallas. The complete list of this year’s winner rankings is available online.

