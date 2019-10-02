CloudJumper Expands Leadership Team with Paul Finn as Vice President of Sales

CloudJumper Adds IGEL Sales Veteran Amid Interest Surrounding Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop

/EIN News/ -- GARNER, N.C., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudJumper today announced the addition of Paul Finn to the company’s management team as the release of Windows Virtual Desktop drives demand for its cloud-based management platform. In his new position, Finn will lead enterprise and Solution Integrator (SI) sales globally, expanding the company’s channel ecosystem in North America and beyond. Bringing years of channel sales expertise, Finn will center his efforts on curating the Windows Virtual Desktop recurring revenue opportunity for SIs in need of CloudJumper’s advanced deployment/ management platform.



“We welcome Paul to the CloudJumper team as he has an impressive sales leadership history in the delivery of VDI and remote access solutions since 2005 -- a testament to his expertise in the space,” said JD Helms, president, CloudJumper. “We’re excited to bring on this seasoned executive who will be instrumental in growing our channel operations.”

Before joining CloudJumper, Finn was regional sales manager for IGEL Technology, a next-gen edge OS provider for cloud workspaces. While at IGEL, Finn was recognized as the number one sales representative, responsible for closing the largest deal in the company’s history. Prior to IGEL, he was national sales manager for Computer Products Corporation where he managed the sale of high-performance business and technology solutions across North and South America. Paul started his sales career with several direct sales positions at Meritage Technologies and Fiber Network Solutions.

For SIs interested in capitalizing on the demand for Windows Virtual Desktop, Finn will introduce CloudJumper’s award-winning Cloud Workspace ® Management Suite (CWMS) , a powerful WVD-native platform for deploying/managing the Microsoft DaaS solution and all layers of RDS, WaaS and VDI deployments. CWMS was designed to easily provision and manage DaaS, VDI and cloud workspace solutions using existing infrastructure, hypervisors and other technology investments. The platform aggregates all layers of the cloud workspace stack, whether Azure, Google, AWS or private cloud, and delivers a centralized location to oversee, manage and control every aspect of Cloud Workspace® deployments.

“I am excited to join the CloudJumper team and the timing is right as Windows Virtual Desktop becomes generally available this week,” said Finn. “The attraction here is that CloudJumper’s centralized management platform is inherently more secure than going forward without it. Additionally, the product pays for itself in the first few weeks making it a must-have for partners.”

To learn more about CloudJumper and the company’s Workspace as a Service platform for SIs, please contact the company at 844.645.6789 or visit www.CloudJumper.com .

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets. Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a super-simple SaaS solution for interfacing with the technology layers needed to deploy a Cloud Workspace® using RDS, VDI or Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver Cloud Workspaces with minimal labor, lower costs and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, by other public cloud providers and most private clouds. For more information, visit About CloudJumper or call us at 844.645.6789.

