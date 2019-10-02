Blanco Minerals Announce Sale of pre-IPO Shares to Commence

Blanco Minerals Inc. are moving forward to go public with an IPO on the New York stock market and intend to list within the first half of 2020.

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, October 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blanco Minerals Inc. has announced today that they will allow their institutional investors and private equity partners to begin offering pre-IPO shares in Blanco Minerals Inc. to their own private and corporate clients. The pre-IPO shares are authorized to be sold at their current audited value of USD $2.65 per share.

On August 27, 2019, Blanco Minerals Inc. released news stating that they are moving forward to go public with an IPO on the New York stock market and they intend to list the IPO within the first half of 2020. Blanco Minerals can also confirm that they are currently negotiating underwriting contracts with a number of large well known Wall Street investment banks to bring the IPO to market by the first half of 2020.

Blanco Minerals' CEO Peter Ross said today, "We are giving the go ahead to our institutional investors and private equity partners in the USA, London and Hong Kong to sell a maximum of 5.5 million pre-IPO shares to their own private and corporate clients. This will be the 1st tranche of pre-IPO placements and 1 or 2 more tranches could possibly be sold later as we further develop our lithium resources and the company's value increases. The first tranche is at a ground level entry price of USD $2.65 per share, we are sure that on future audits the company's valuation will rise sharply as our lithium production ramps up and revenue increases."

Mr. Ross also remarked, "I can also say today that Blanco Minerals are on the verge of signing a financial deal with a major global corporate household name in relation to bringing our projects in Argentina into production much faster than expected. The deal I refer to will include a substantial sized cash injection."

Mr. Ross expressed, "We are still in the early days of a global lithium boom because of the rapid growth of the electric vehicle industry along with huge demand from the electronics industry and the business of renewable energy storage. By going public in the near future our shareholders will be in the best position possible to maximize the profits on their investments and reap the rewards they deserve for having faith in our company."

About the Company:

Blanco Minerals Inc. controls the Salar De Arena Rica Lithium Brine Project, located in the Atacama Region of Northern Chile, in a joint venture partnership with SQM, The company also maintains a large lithium brine project in Jujuy Province in northwest Argentina. Furthermore, Blanco Minerals Inc. is developing the largest lithium project in North America at Zacatecas State, Mexico.

For further information contact: investors@blancominerals.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.