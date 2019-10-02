Skyline Medical, a Division of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI), Sells 10 STREAMWAY® Systems to Prominent Teaching Hospital

Skyline Medical, a subsidiary of POAI, continues to forge the standardization of waste fluid management with its sale of 10 systems in Rochester, NY.



The STREAMWAY System transforms the collection, measurement and disposal of healthcare waste fluid making it safer, easier and environmentally friendly.

POAI continues to impress, innovate with disruptive technological advancements in the healthcare industry.

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), today announced that its Skyline Medical division, producer of the FDA-approved and CE-marked STREAMWAY® System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal, has completed the sale of ten systems to the foremost teaching and research hospital in upstate New York. According to U.S. News and World Report, the 800+ bed hospital has among the best clinical programs in the country. The sale surpasses the company’s largest single hospital sale to date and is expected to generate 6000 procedures annually.

Skyline Medical’s patented, FDA-approved STREAMWAY System is the first truly continuous, direct-to-drain fluid disposal system designed specifically for medical applications such as radiology, endoscopy, surgery, urology, and cystoscopy procedures. The system has revolutionized the way healthcare facilities handle potentially infectious waste by connecting directly to facilities’ plumbing systems in order to automate the collection, measurement, and disposal of waste fluids. This minimizes human intervention, creating a safer system with improved compliancy with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and other regulatory agency safety guidelines ( http://nnw.fm/oaC78 ).

Additionally, by eliminating plastic waste in the form of canisters and evacuated bottles, the STREAMWAY System reduces overhead costs and minimizes environmental impact, eliminating the approximately 50 million potentially disease-infected canisters that wind up in landfills each year in the United States ( http://nnw.fm/oQQ8d ).

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) operates in two business areas: first, applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery to provide personalized medicine solutions for patients and clinicians as well as clients in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries, and second, production of the FDA-approved STREAMWAY® System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact

Bob Myers, Predictive Oncology Inc.

651-389-4800

Source: Predictive Oncology Inc.



