Winnebago Industries to Host Investor Day in New York City

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Tavern on The Green in New York City. Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Happe, and other members of the Winnebago Industries leadership team will provide an overview of the Company’s long-term strategies and business updates, including perspectives on the recently announced acquisition of Newmar Corporation.



Presentations are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET and will conclude at 12 p.m. ET. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in question and answer sessions and conduct product walk-throughs of the latest Winnebago Industries products.

Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to register for the event by contacting Winnebago Industries Investor Relations at ir@wgo.net or 641-585-6962. Meeting presentations will be webcast live on the Company’s Investor Relations website ( http://investor.wgo.net ). A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same location for approximately one year.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net .

Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net

Media Contact: Sam Jefson - Public Relations Specialist - 641-585-6803 - sjefson@wgo.net



