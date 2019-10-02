CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in TWOU, CURLF, and ABMD of Filing Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of TWOU, CURLF, and ABMD. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



To discuss the cases below please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)

CLASS PERIOD: 02/26/2018 - 07/30/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 7, 2019

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made material misstatements and/or failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company faced increasing competition in online education and particularly regarding graduate programs; (ii) that the Company faced certain program-specific issues that negatively impacted its performance; (iii) that, as a result, the Company’s business model was not sustainable; (iv) that the Company would slow its program launches; and (v) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To get additional information about the TWOU Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414

Curaleaf Holdings (OTC BB: CURLF)

CLASS PERIOD: 11/21/2018 - 07/22/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 04, 2019

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Curaleaf, on its website and social media pages, marketed its CBD products to be used as drugs and dietary supplements, contrary to law; (ii) Curaleaf also sold unapproved animal drugs on its website; (iii) such conduct would result in a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”); and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To get additional information about the CURLF Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414

ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD)

CLASS PERIOD: 01/31/2019 - 07/31/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 7, 2019

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made material misstatements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Abiomed’s revenue growth was in decline; (ii) the Company did not have a sufficient plan in place to stem its declining revenue growth; (iii) the Company was unlikely to restore its revenue growth over the next several fiscal quarters; (iv) consequently, Abiomed was reasonably likely to revise its full-year 2020 guidance in a way that would fall short of the Company’s prior projections and market expectations; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To get additional information about the ABMD Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients.

