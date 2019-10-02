Kinesio® calls on the world to ‘TAPE WITH WISDOM’

Notice anything new? Perhaps it is the tagline.

/EIN News/ -- Albuquerque, New Mexico, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAPE WITH WISDOMTM describes the essence of Kinesio’s mission to enhance the experience of living, whether active or sedentary, by using the right tape with the right methodology to obtain healing benefit. The tagline is new, but its roots go back to the beginning. This outlook has been consistent since Dr. Kenzo Kase® first created the tape and taping concept in the early 1970s.

Tape With Wisdom refers to the skill level of our medical professionals, but that is only part of the point. As Dr. Kase notes, “There is wisdom in Kinesio® Tape itself.” The Kinesio Tape product line, including four different specifically purposed tapes and a range of tape configurations, offers tapes with wisdom inherent in their actual physical qualities. In accord with the Hippocratic Oath to “Do No Harm”, Dr. Kase and Kinesio’s 40 year journey of discovery has led to insights into the body’s powerful natural healing intelligence and the beneficial effect “wise” taping can have to unleash it. The education program created to share those insights informs Kinesio tape, just as fully as the tape informs the education programs.

Kinesio brand tapes are designed and manufactured in the USA by Kinesio to specifications derived and evolved from the clinical application knowledge and insights ("wisdom") of patient assessment and Kinesio Taping®. As noted by Kinesio’s Vice President, Elisa Kase, “We sometimes feel that too few members of the public realize how Kinesio is differentiated from other brands in the market.”

Why should they care? Because the right tape applied with right knowledge means the difference between a patient or user who has a disappointing and ineffectual application of colored tape on the body and one who achieves desired relief, support, and healing.

Dr. Kase invented this modality, but Kinesio is not just the Original, or the Most Authentic. It is a roll of wisdom in your hands.

Make the wise choice, and equip yourself to Tape with Wisdom.

###

About Kinesio Holding Corporation: Kinesio Holding Corporation is a U.S. based manufacturer of unique therapeutic tapes that are sold all over the world. The Kinesio Taping® Method is designed to facilitate the body’s natural healing process while allowing support and stability to muscles and joints without restricting the body’s range of motion.

Jeff Baskett Kinesio Holding Corporation 888-320-8273, ext. 103 jbaskett@kinesiotaping.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.