Minneapolis Company Circadian Optics to Appear on TV’s Shark Tank

Bright light therapy startup creates lamps that simulate sunlight to bring health and wellness benefits of light indoors

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circadian Optics , a Minneapolis-based startup that makes bright light therapy lamps, announced today that it has been selected from thousands of applicants nationwide to participate in ABC’s Shark Tank , the multi-Emmy® Award-winning show where entrepreneurs have their business ideas evaluated by an expert panel of self-made millionaire and billionaire business moguls and venture capitalists, and compete for the chance to secure real-life investment deals that could take their businesses to the next level of game-changing growth.



Circadian Optics CEO and Co-Founder, Amber Leong, will appear on the Sunday, October 6 episode (airing on ABC at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT) of Shark Tank, where she will pitch her uniquely designed light therapy lamps. A preview of the show can be seen here .

“As an entrepreneur who has loved watching Shark Tank for years, pitching my business is a dream come true,” said Amber Leong, co-founder and CEO of Circadian Optics. “A lot of emotion and effort went into highlighting my product’s benefits for the Sharks and I am excited for the chance to share Circadian Optics with the world.”

Founded in 2016, Circadian Optics has created an innovative line of light therapy lamps intended to mimic the brightness and color of sunlight to help maintain healthy circadian rhythms, especially during the winter season. The lamps use bright LED light to help regulate sleep, boost energy levels, and improve mood. The company has received thousands of reviews and feedback from users highlighting improvements in energy, sleep and mood.

“Our Circadian Optics lamps are like having a mini sun right on your desk,” Leong said. “We designed all of our patented lamps ourselves. Stylish and modern, our customers are proud to have the lamps displayed on a desk. Since Circadian Optics products look this good, more consumers are likely to use them and to obtain the positive health benefits of light therapy.”

Circadian Optics lamps are well designed and affordable wellness products that have been shown to have a positive impact on daily lives via the health benefits of light therapy. Learn more at www.CircadianOptics.com/product .

About Circadian Optics

Circadian Optics is a Minneapolis-based maker of bright light therapy lamps that mimic daylight. The company is on a mission to get people to “Turn on Your Day,” and think about the importance of getting light at the right time of day to maintain circadian rhythm, improve mood, boost energy, and regulate sleep. Circadian Optics lamps have more than 1,000 5-star reviews online and have been featured in Architectural Digest, Bustle, CNN, Forbes, Vogue, and more. Learn more about light therapy lamps at www.CircadianOptics.com

Media Contact:

Carolyn Adams

BlueRun PR

(847) 867-3005

carolyn@bluerunpr.com



