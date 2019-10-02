Jennifer Nahas Joins Golden State as Chief Marketing Officer

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State, a registered investment advisor, announced today that Jennifer Nahas will be joining the company’s executive team in the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer.



Golden State has experienced accelerated growth in recent years and her appointment comes at an opportune time to support the business. As CMO, Nahas will be responsible for expanding the product marketing for the company’s asset management program, public relations activity and marketing and brand support for Golden State advisors and DBAs.

Nahas joins the team with over 20 years of marketing experience in the financial services industry. Her new role follows her most recent position of Vice President of Marketing for Griffin Capital Company where she spent nearly seven years building and supporting the marketing operations during the company’s rapid growth period. Prior to Griffin Capital Company, Nahas developed annuity product marketing and merchandising for AXA, where she focused her efforts on the company’s new and innovative products. Earlier in her career, she played a similar role at MetLife supporting annuity marketing and focused a portion of her tenure on rebranding efforts, while spending time in the company’s Global Brand and Advertising unit.

“I am thoroughly pleased to have Jennifer join the Golden State team. Her background and experience complement our mission and vision during a pivotal moment in financial advisory. With fintech and greater fiduciary responsibility at the forefront of policy, it is our responsibility to properly manage clients’ assets and focus on the future of financial advice. With her addition, we are set to enhance the Golden State brand and provide an additional layer of marketing support for our advisors, so they can communicate and manage clients’ assets to the best of their ability,” states Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of the Golden State family of companies and a 2019 Investment News 40 Under 40 honoree. Catone continues, “I believe transparency is vital in financial management today and having Jennifer as a resource will only help us achieve our goals faster.”

About Golden State

Golden State is a Registered Investment Advisor (“RIA”) dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.5 billion in brokerage and advisory assets. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a cost-efficient investment platform and a Turnkey Asset Management Program with equity ownership opportunities. A business alignment with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer¹, Raymond James, TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab, some of the nation’s largest independent custodians, provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets.

Recognized as one of Orange County’s largest RIAs², Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors.

1 As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2019, based on total revenue.

2 As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 3, 2019, based on assets under management.

Golden State

201 E. Sandpointe, Suite 460

South Coast Metro, CA 92707

866-273-1563

www.TeamGoldenState.com

The financial advisors of Golden State are registered representatives with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Golden State, a Registered Investment Advisor. Golden State and LPL Financial are separate entities.

InvestmentNews’ 40 Under 40 nominations of advisers and associated professionals are evaluated based on: accomplishment to date, contribution to the industry, leadership and promise.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.