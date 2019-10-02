Sincerus Pharmaceuticals’ Transformational Approach to Customized Dermatologic Medicines Attracts Institutional Investors

/EIN News/ -- POMPANO BEACH, FL, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sincerus Pharmaceuticals, the parent company of Prescriber’s Choice and the nation’s leading innovator in providing dermatologists with customized prescription medication, has received a major investment from Decathlon Capital Partners. The investment further demonstrates the strength of the Sincerus model, designed to fulfill the requests of doctors seeking the medicines they trust to meet patient needs where mass-produced treatments cannot, and will provide added support to the continued expansion and evolution of the Sincerus offering.



“Doctors know that one size does not fit all in medicine,” said Sincerus CEO Spencer Malkin. “Our goal is to ensure dermatologists across the country have access to customized medications to support the needs of their patients. Not only does this investment help accelerate our mission, it also reinforces that the path we are paving is one to follow.” Sincerus Pharmaceuticals, with subsidiaries Prescriber’s Choice and Sincerus Florida, provide customized medications for most dermatological diseases to support doctor requests and patient needs.

Through the Sincerus model, physicians order the customized medicines they are seeking and patients are able to leave their doctor’s office with their prescribed medicines in hand, saving trips to the pharmacy and significant cost through a streamlined process. According to Dr. Malkin, this model will soon be expanded for some medicines to be prescribed by doctors and shipped directly to patients, further simplifying the process for doctors. The most common physician requests for Sincerus customized medicines include the removal of inactive ingredients that can be irritants, adjustments to dosing, and alterations to a medicine’s delivery method.

“Our expansion into new geographies and sales channels is driving our rapid and sustained growth,” said David Vinnikov, Vice President of Finance. “The Decathlon investment is an example of the win-win partnership that emerges when an institutional investor has a strong belief in the future of a company.”

Decathlon partners with companies that are innovating and driving needed change in their industries. Decathlon Managing Director John Borchers says that the Sincerus model is revolutionizing the dermatologic medicines market. “Sincerus offers a new solution that helps cut costs while improving patient care,” Borchers said. “This model of physician to patient drug access looks to be the future of dispensing certain types of medicines and we’re pleased to be a part of the Sincerus vision.”

About Sincerus Pharmaceuticals

Sincerus Pharmaceuticals is a complete resource for physician access and point-of-care dispensing of customized dermatologic medications through its affiliated subsidiaries.

Sincerus Florida: Physicians are able to access customized prescription medications through Sincerus Florida, an FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility. The Sincerus Florida portfolio of products includes medications developed based on physician orders to dispense to their patients directly at the point of care. Studies have shown that receiving medicines at point of care significantly increases compliance while reducing cost to the patient and the healthcare system.

Prescriber’s Choice: Accessing Sincerus customized medicines is handled through the Prescriber’s Choice team of specialists. Prescriber’s Choice aids in physician ordering of Sincerus medicines and education around the available treatment options to meet patient needs.

Learn more at www.prescriberschoice.com

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com .

Media Contact

Mary Conway

516.606.6545

MConway@MKCStrategies.com



