Power Solutions International Extends Supply Agreement with Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.

PSI will offer Doosan’s 8.1 through 22-liter natural gas engines to energy markets through 2023

/EIN News/ -- WOOD DALE, Ill., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, today announced the extension of its supply agreement with Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd. (“Doosan”), a leading global machinery manufacturer.



The new agreement extends PSI’s existing distribution rights for Doosan’s product line through 2023. PSI distributes Doosan’s 8.1 through 22-liter natural gas engines to OEMs serving power generation markets, commercial standby, demand response, oil and gas, and mission critical applications.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with Doosan and to build on our strong history of success together through our partnership that secures our long term growth plans with industry leading products,” CEO John Miller said.

In addition to the Doosan product line, PSI offers 32-liter, 40-liter and 53-liter engines developed in conjunction with Weichai, its strategic partner.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allows PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.



PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses for the North American and Asian markets, including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the current expectations of the Company about its prospects and opportunities. These forward-looking statements are entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “budgeted,” “contemplate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “projection,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s future business strategies and market opportunities. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements.

The Company cautions that the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements, include, without limitation: management’s ability to successfully implement the Audit Committee’s remedial recommendations; the time and effort required to complete its delinquent financial statements and prepare the related Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, particularly within the current anticipated timeline; the timing of completion of necessary interim reviews and audits by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm; the timing of completion of steps to address, and the inability to address and remedy, material weaknesses; the identification of additional material weaknesses or significant deficiencies; variances in non-recurring expenses; risks relating to the substantial costs and diversion of personnel’s attention and resources deployed to address the financial reporting and internal control matters and related class action litigation; the ability of the Company to accurately budget for and forecast sales, and the extent to which sales result in recorded revenues; the impact of the investigations being conducted by United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and the criminal division of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois (“USAO”) and any related or additional governmental investigative or enforcement proceedings; any delays and challenges in recruiting key employees consistent with the Company’s plans; any negative impacts from delisting of the Company’s Common Stock from the NASDAQ Stock Market and any delays and challenges in obtaining a re-listing on a stock exchange; and the risks and uncertainties described in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including without limitation its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. The Company’s forward-looking statements are presented as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Power Solutions International, Inc.

Dan M. Dun

Director of Marketing & Communications

+1 (630) 350-9400

ddun@psiengines.com

Power Solutions International, Inc.

Philip Kranz

Director of Investor Relations

+1 (630) 451-5402

Philip.Kranz@psiengines.com

Source: Power Solutions International, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.