Nextech to Showcase Latest Ophthalmology Innovations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for specialty physician practices, will highlight new features in its cloud-based Ophthalmology EMR solution, IntelleChartPRO, as well as its practice management, professional services and other offerings, in booth #6448 of the north building at the American Academy of Ophthalmology conference on October 12-15 in San Francisco, CA.



At this year’s AAO, the Nextech team is excited to showcase new enhancements to both workflows and interfaces in many of its most widely used Ophthalmology features and tools. Optimized compliance tools now make attestation easier than ever before. A new configurable chart layout, driven by profiles, shows only those sections and subsections that users need, allowing them to chart more efficiently. Nextech will also highlight the power of their intuitive e-prescribing tool, which allows physicians to write and send prescriptions from a single screen.

Nextech is offering Ophthalmologists the chance to attend live sessions on a number of trending topics:

Future Regulatory Environment – Review MIPS 2020 proposed rule changes that will affect your practice and discuss ways to stay on top of managing compliance.

Clinical Workflow Optimization – Understand the time-saving impact that an optimized clinical workflow and EHR can have on your practice's performance.

Improving the Patient Care Experience – A positive patient care experience begins from within the practice. Discuss office culture, managing burnout and how to spend more quality time with patients.

Diversifying Your Referral Network – Learn how to report and analyze data, leveraging it to grow your referral network, as well as what tools are available to improve your referral process.

In a 30-minute one-on-one session with an industry expert, attendees can ask questions and have an in-depth discussion on important topics such as:

Compliance management

Identifying clinical and clerical improvements

Latest innovations

“We have designed and enhanced our solutions in a continuing effort to take specialty practices to the next level. While at AAO, we want to offer attendees the opportunity to discover the significant benefits of utilizing Nextech in their practice,” said Mike Scarbrough, Nextech President and CEO. “With the newly improved functionalities and services made by our team, we expect booth visitors to be impressed by the advanced level of innovation we continue to develop in our products.”

Attendees at AAO 2019 can visit Nextech at booth #6448 in the north building to experience these new features firsthand, as well as to book one-on-one consultations with our team of experts.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery.

