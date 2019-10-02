CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NTAP, VAL, OLLI and TME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NTAP)

Class Period: May 22, 2019 - August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/netapp-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: NetApp, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) as a result, the Company’s revenue would be materially impacted; (3) as a result, the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the NetApp, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL)

Class Period: April 11, 2019 - July 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/valaris-plc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Valaris plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was plagued by a weak ultra-deepwater segment, massive cash usage, and significant negative cash flow; (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s second quarter 2019 results; (iii) the merger leading to Valaris’s establishment could not deliver on its touted benefits; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Valaris plc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI)

Class Period: June 6, 2019 - August 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ollies-bargain-outlet-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores; (2) as a result, the Company lacked sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain store locations; (3) as a result, the Company’s comparable store sales were likely to decrease quarter-over-quarter; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME)

Class Period: December 12, 2018 - August 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tencent-music-entertainment-group-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Tencent Music Entertainment Group allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tencent Music’s exclusive licensing arrangements with major record labels were anticompetitive; (2) consequently, sublicensing such content from Tencent Music was unreasonably expensive, in violation of Chinese antimonopoly laws; (3) these anticompetitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Tencent Music Entertainment Group class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



