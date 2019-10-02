Media Alert: Tenable Executives Honored as Industry Luminaries for Innovation in Cybersecurity

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable ® , Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Amit Yoran, was named Cyber CEO of the Year by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) and the company’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Renaud Deraison, was recognized as a 2019 Information Systems Security Association International (ISSA) Hall of Fame Honoree. Both executives were honored for their industry leadership, strategic vision and contributions to the global cybersecurity community.



Yoran is a globally-recognized cybersecurity expert with deep roots in both the private and public sectors, having served as the founding director of the Department of Homeland Security’s US-CERT Program and former president of RSA. Since joining Tenable in January 2017, Amit has led the company through multiple product launches and its successful IPO in July 2018. He was awarded Cyber CEO of the Year at the Capital Cyber Awards, the NVTC’s celebration of the region's best companies and leaders in cybersecurity.

Deraison pioneered the vulnerability assessment market as the author of Nessus®, which is now one of the most widely deployed security technologies in the world. He went on to co-found Tenable, the Cyber Exposure company, where he serves as CTO. With over two decades of technology leadership, he has become an industry luminary sought out for his expert insight and futurist perspectives. The ISSA Hall of Fame awards recognize an individual's exceptional qualities of leadership in their own career and organization as well as an exemplary commitment to the information security profession.

