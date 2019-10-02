Check Point Software to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 28, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that it will release its third quarter financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Monday, October 28, 2019, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call with the investment community at 8:30 AM EDT/5:30 AM PDT on October 28. A live webcast of the call will be hosted on the company’s website at http://www.checkpoint.com/ir.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture that defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information, plus the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

